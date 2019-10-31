CLAVVS Share 'The Killing Moon' on Soundcloud Today

Today, Brooklyn-based duo, CLAVVS, shared an extra special Halloween treat to all of their email list subscribers. A cover of Echo & the Bunnymen's classic, "The Killing Moon." A download was sent for their unreleased version of the single. Fans of CLAVVS can subscribe to their email list at clavvs.com/. The single is also available to those who visit the band's Soundcloud, but for today only. Earlier this year, CLAVVS released their EP No Saviors receiving praise from The Line Of Best Fit, NPR, Earmilk, The 405 and more.

CLAVVS is a duo of accidental best friends. Amber Renee and Graham Marsh might never have met if not for a last-minute text invitation to a stranger's house party. Conversations were shared. Jokes were made. Tunes were played. Soon they were writing the songs that would become their first CLAVVS releases.

Two albums later, Amber and Graham have dialed in their sound, one that merges his obsession with world music sounds and hip hop drums with her imaginative lyrics and off-kilter pop melodies. The result is both familiar and otherworldly, a distinctive sound that has earned the duo praise from Consequence of Sound, Earmilk, and The 405, who calls CLAVVS "indie hitmakers."

Despite their often dark and hypnotic sound, there is something hopeful and human in their music, which is evidenced in the genuine nature of their live show. It's easy to understand why they've shared a stage with fellow indie acts Ibeyi and Rhye. Amber and Graham are energetic and emotive, unafraid to move to their own rhythms.

Perhaps that would make sense, given that Amber grew up performing in musical theater and singing her original Americana songs at local venues. And Graham spent years on the major label side of the industry, earning four Grammys for his work with acts like Bruno Mars and Gnarls Barkley before walking away to find a place in music that felt a bit more human.

CLAVVS is just that- an alternative pop band that examines human experiences with candor and imagination. Based in Brooklyn, Amber and Graham craft songs that subtly challenge and subvert the pop genre, an element that stands at the heart of everything they make.

Listen to "The Killing Moon" here:

Photo Cred: Shervin Lainez





Related Articles View More Music Stories