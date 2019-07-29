CHON Announces North American Tour
CHON have announced their North American headlining tour with with Between the Buried and Me, featuring special guests Intervals. Pre-sale tickets are available, here: http://bit.ly/32XSmMl. General tickets go on sale Friday, August 2nd. The tour will kick off November 7 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.
Last month, CHON released their self-titled album via Sumerian Records. For more information and to purchase the album, please visit: www.thisischon.com. Their most recent US headlining tour included slots at Electric Forest, Coachella, and Shaky Knees.
Since forming in 2008 in San Diego, guitarists Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel, along with drummer Nathan Camarena and bassist Esiah Camarena have become one of the most buzzed-about acts in the new era of progressive rock, on the back of more than 40 million Spotify streams and tours with the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Animals As Leaders and Circa Survive.
Their debut full-length, 2015's Grow, established their mathy, forward-thinking take on the genre, while 2017's Homey furthered that sound while incorporating brand-new influences like effect-pedal-heavy elements of electronic music and trip-hop and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Now, with CHON, the band once again has kicked down their musical guardrails - but in a way that balances their more eccentric impulses with a steadying dose of clarity and restraint.
On their self-titled third album, CHON find themselves at the confluence of a great push and pull. It's true that CHON streamlines some of the band's grandiose, free-flowing musicality in favor of more traditional sonic structures. But, most importantly, simplifying their sound doesn't mean resorting to being boring. If anything, CHON is brimming with some of the most forward-thinking, intricate musings the band has ever attempted, from the deep progressive propulsion of first single "Peace" to "Spike," which spins the band's youthful tech and metal influences together into a flashy riff-athon.
All at once, CHON respects the band's current listeners while inviting a broader swath of new ones in - the rare progressive rock album adroit enough to straddle that line.
World Tour:
Jul 30 - Taipei, TW @ The Wall
Jul 31 - Hong Kong @ TTN
Aug 1 - Shanghai, CH @ YYT Park
Aug 2 - Beijing, CH @ Omni Space
Aug 4 - Selangor, ML @ Bentley Music Auditorium
Aug 5 - Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe Studio
Sep 19 - Slippery Rock, PA @ Resonance Festival
Sep 22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Sep 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Sep 24 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Sep 25 - Birmingham, UK @ The Asylum
Sep 26 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Sep 27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
Sep 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sep 29 - Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
Oct 1 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
Oct 2 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Oct 3 - Hamburg, DE @ Ubel and Gefrahrlich
Oct 4 - Paris, FR @ Backstage by the Mill
Oct 5 - Luzern, SW @ Konzerthaus Schuur
Oct 6 - Munich, DE @ Fierwerk ev
Fall US tour dates:
w/ Between the Buried & Me and Intervals
Nov 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov 8 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
Nov 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Nov 11 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Nov 16 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 17 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Nov 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Nov 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Nov 21 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
Nov 22 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 23 - Chicago, IL @ House of blues
Nov 24 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Nov 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Nov 27 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
Nov 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Nov 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Dec 3 - Washington DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Dec 4 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Dec 5 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Dec 6 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Dec 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Dec 8 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Dec 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Dec 11 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Dec 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Dec 14 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park