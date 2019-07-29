CHON Announces North American Tour

CHON have announced their North American headlining tour with with Between the Buried and Me, featuring special guests Intervals. Pre-sale tickets are available, here: http://bit.ly/32XSmMl. General tickets go on sale Friday, August 2nd. The tour will kick off November 7 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.

Last month, CHON released their self-titled album via Sumerian Records. For more information and to purchase the album, please visit: www.thisischon.com. Their most recent US headlining tour included slots at Electric Forest, Coachella, and Shaky Knees.

Since forming in 2008 in San Diego, guitarists Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel, along with drummer Nathan Camarena and bassist Esiah Camarena have become one of the most buzzed-about acts in the new era of progressive rock, on the back of more than 40 million Spotify streams and tours with the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Animals As Leaders and Circa Survive.

Their debut full-length, 2015's Grow, established their mathy, forward-thinking take on the genre, while 2017's Homey furthered that sound while incorporating brand-new influences like effect-pedal-heavy elements of electronic music and trip-hop and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Now, with CHON, the band once again has kicked down their musical guardrails - but in a way that balances their more eccentric impulses with a steadying dose of clarity and restraint.

On their self-titled third album, CHON find themselves at the confluence of a great push and pull. It's true that CHON streamlines some of the band's grandiose, free-flowing musicality in favor of more traditional sonic structures. But, most importantly, simplifying their sound doesn't mean resorting to being boring. If anything, CHON is brimming with some of the most forward-thinking, intricate musings the band has ever attempted, from the deep progressive propulsion of first single "Peace" to "Spike," which spins the band's youthful tech and metal influences together into a flashy riff-athon.

All at once, CHON respects the band's current listeners while inviting a broader swath of new ones in - the rare progressive rock album adroit enough to straddle that line.

CHON is out now via Sumerian Records. For more information, please visit: www.thisischon.com

World Tour:

Jul 30 - Taipei, TW @ The Wall

Jul 31 - Hong Kong @ TTN

Aug 1 - Shanghai, CH @ YYT Park

Aug 2 - Beijing, CH @ Omni Space

Aug 4 - Selangor, ML @ Bentley Music Auditorium

Aug 5 - Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sep 19 - Slippery Rock, PA @ Resonance Festival

Sep 22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Sep 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Sep 24 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Sep 25 - Birmingham, UK @ The Asylum

Sep 26 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Sep 27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Sep 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sep 29 - Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

Oct 1 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Oct 2 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor

Oct 3 - Hamburg, DE @ Ubel and Gefrahrlich

Oct 4 - Paris, FR @ Backstage by the Mill

Oct 5 - Luzern, SW @ Konzerthaus Schuur

Oct 6 - Munich, DE @ Fierwerk ev

Fall US tour dates:

w/ Between the Buried & Me and Intervals

Nov 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov 8 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov 11 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov 16 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 17 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Nov 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Nov 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Nov 21 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

Nov 22 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 23 - Chicago, IL @ House of blues

Nov 24 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov 26 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Nov 27 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Nov 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec 3 - Washington DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Dec 4 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Dec 5 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Dec 6 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Dec 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec 8 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Dec 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Dec 11 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Dec 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Dec 14 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park





Related Articles View More Music Stories