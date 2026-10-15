CHINCHILLA to Release 'Irrevocably Changed' and Embark on Global Tour
The artist follows her breakthrough 2025 EP 'OK AS I AM' with newly independent music and a series of global performances.
CHINCHILLA has released her new track 'Irrevocably Changed,' written with G Flip and Aidan Hogg. Pleading vocals and warped electronic textures give the track its distinctive sound, blending airy production with a rock edge. The song captures the surreal feeling of heartbreak and dissociation, when the world feels like it has stopped while everything around you continues moving.
Of the track, CHINCHILLA says, 'You know that feeling when you're going through the worst thing and everything just carries on. Like your world has totally stopped and you're just watching everyone else live and it's equally soul destroying and comforting. Just the surreal nature of complete heartbreak. Disassociation.'
Fierce independence and artistic integrity has always been at the forefront of CHINCHILLA's artistry. In 2023, her breakout single 'Little Girl Gone' peaked on Billboard's 'Emerging Artist Chart' and earned her a Certified Gold record. Since then, she has written original music for Netflix, sold-out headline shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, supported the likes of Justin Timberlake and G Flip on international tours and racked up over 3 million monthly listeners.
Following the success of her 2025 EP OK AS I AM, CHINCHILLA returns newly independent, stepping fully into her power. From the fearless energy of breakout tracks 'Little Girl Gone' and 'Cut You Off,' CHINCHILLA once again proves herself a truly multidimensional artist. Through her honesty, gifted storytelling, incredible vocal capability and bond with her fanbase, she has become a champion for channelling powerful and challenging emotions.
After a run of sold-out headline shows across the globe, 2026 marks the beginning of CHINCHILLA's next chapter as her previously released singles 'Dog Eat Dog' and 'Viper' have already begun to receive critical praise.
Chinchilla Live
October 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric
October 21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
October 24 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right
October 26 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground
November 15 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
November 17 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet
November 19 - Berlin, DE - Franzz
November 20 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club
November 21 - Antwerp, BE - Kavka Zappa
November 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom Kantine
November 24 - Munich, DE - Strom
November 26 - Vienna, AT - Flex
November 27 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2
November 28 - Budapest, HU - Analog Music Hall
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