CHINCHILLA to Release 'Irrevocably Changed' and Embark on Global Tour

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CHINCHILLA has released her new track 'Irrevocably Changed,' written with G Flip and Aidan Hogg. Pleading vocals and warped electronic textures give the track its distinctive sound, blending airy production with a rock edge. The song captures the surreal feeling of heartbreak and dissociation, when the world feels like it has stopped while everything around you continues moving.

Of the track, CHINCHILLA says, 'You know that feeling when you're going through the worst thing and everything just carries on. Like your world has totally stopped and you're just watching everyone else live and it's equally soul destroying and comforting. Just the surreal nature of complete heartbreak. Disassociation.'

Fierce independence and artistic integrity has always been at the forefront of CHINCHILLA's artistry. In 2023, her breakout single 'Little Girl Gone' peaked on Billboard's 'Emerging Artist Chart' and earned her a Certified Gold record. Since then, she has written original music for Netflix, sold-out headline shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, supported the likes of Justin Timberlake and G Flip on international tours and racked up over 3 million monthly listeners.

Following the success of her 2025 EP OK AS I AM, CHINCHILLA returns newly independent, stepping fully into her power. From the fearless energy of breakout tracks 'Little Girl Gone' and 'Cut You Off,' CHINCHILLA once again proves herself a truly multidimensional artist. Through her honesty, gifted storytelling, incredible vocal capability and bond with her fanbase, she has become a champion for channelling powerful and challenging emotions.

After a run of sold-out headline shows across the globe, 2026 marks the beginning of CHINCHILLA's next chapter as her previously released singles 'Dog Eat Dog' and 'Viper' have already begun to receive critical praise.

Chinchilla Live

October 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric

October 21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 24 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

October 26 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

November 15 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

November 17 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

November 19 - Berlin, DE - Franzz

November 20 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club

November 21 - Antwerp, BE - Kavka Zappa

November 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom Kantine

November 24 - Munich, DE - Strom

November 26 - Vienna, AT - Flex

November 27 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2

November 28 - Budapest, HU - Analog Music Hall

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 08 Hrs 44 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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