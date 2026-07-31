FLORRIE Shares New Single WARRIOR Ahead of Album MAGIC FOR A WHILE

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FLORRIE has released WARRIOR, the latest single from her forthcoming second album MAGIC FOR A WHILE, set for release via BMG and Xenomania Records. The song is accompanied by a video directed by British filmmaker Joe Connor, who has previously worked on visuals for artists including Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and Harry Styles, as well as campaigns for Louis Vuitton.

With over 85 million streams across her repertoire, Florrie today shares 'Warrior', the latest single from her forthcoming second album Magic For a While, released on 16th October via BMG and Xenomania Records.

Of writing the single, Florrie says, 'I've always felt like the odd one out, and Warrior comes from that feeling of constantly wondering whether everyone else knows something you don't. That's why one of my favourite lyrics is, 'skipped out the rehearsal' - it's about feeling like you've somehow missed the instructions that everyone else got. The video was inspired by therapy sessions I had last year and the process of trying to understand the different sides of myself, and accepting that they can all exist at the same time.'

Produced alongside long-time collaborator Brian Higgins, 'Warrior' is another glimpse into the emotional and expansive world of 'Magic For a While' - a record that captures the chaos of modern life alongside the strange beauty of time passing. Written between Los Angeles, Brighton and Wiltshire, the album explores themes of nostalgia, impermanence and identity, finding moments of connection and clarity amid the noise of everyday existence.

The release follows previous singles 'The Times', an urgent reflection on emotional overload in the digital age and 'Malibu (Falling Over the Edge)', a shimmering pop track exploring the intoxicating pull of an all-consuming girl crush. Together, the singles reveal the different sides of Florrie's second record — from driving live instrumentation and lyrical urgency to playful pop brilliance and more introspective songwriting.

Speaking about the album, Florrie explains: 'I wanted the record to feel live. I wanted energy in it. I wanted things to feel human.'

The record began with drums, with Florrie recording live drum loops while living alone in Los Angeles at the start of 2025 before taking ideas into rehearsal rooms with her touring band and building tracks through instinctive jam sessions.

Across 'Magic For a While', Florrie explores the moments that shape us and the ways life changes over time. From the shimmering melancholy of 'Late Night Running Through New York' and the playful rejection of hustle culture on 'Spreadsheets', to the emotional centrepiece 'Catch You If You Fall', inspired by her uncle Mart, the album balances deeply personal storytelling with Florrie's instinct for expansive, intelligent pop.

After a run of cult online releases with Xenomania in the early 2010s, Florrie became one of British pop's most respected multi-hyphenate talents, drumming on monumental hits, co-writing with Girls Aloud and collaborating with artists including Kylie, MNEK, MEEK, Tove Lo, The Gossip, Kaiser Chiefs, George Ezra and One Direction. Her music has since soundtracked Prada fashion shows, campaigns for Nina Ricci and global television phenomenon Grey's Anatomy, while recent live runs supporting Girls Aloud at London's O2 Arena and touring across America with G Flip have introduced her to a new generation of fans.

'Warrior' is out now.

Magic For a While is released 16th October via BMG & Xenomania Records.

WARRIOR follows previous MAGIC FOR A WHILE singles THE TIMES and MALIBU (FALLING OVER THE EDGE), and was produced with longtime collaborator Brian Higgins. The album was written between Los Angeles, Brighton and Wiltshire, with FLORRIE recording early drum loops in Los Angeles before developing the material further with her touring band.

Photo Credit: Joe Connor



Photo Credit: Joe Connor

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