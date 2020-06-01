CB30 Releases New Song 'We Are Right Now'

Rising country duo and viral TikTok stars, CB30, have released their latest song "We Are Right Now" Friday. Written by Christian Clementi, Jay Clementi, and Jimmy Robbins, the feel-good tune is perfect for the summertime season. Accompanying the new track, CB30 also dropped their official music video of the song. The video was filmed in Tennessee near Dale Hallow Lake.

Listen and watch below!

CB30 have been making their presence known on the breakout social media platform, TikTok. The duo posted a video of their version of the Charlie Puth Challenge which quickly went viral on the platform, amassing 14 million views in one week. They have since gained over 680,000 followers, more than 31 million views, and are currently one of the most followed country artists on TikTok. Additionally, the boys performed last month as part of Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home live stream concert in partnership the World Health Organization.

CB30, comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville. The name CB30 comes from Christian and Brody's first initials as well as the fact they were both born on the 30th of the month, Christian's birthday is May 30th while Brody's is March 30th. Their young, fresh sound is built on harmony-driven country melodies with influences ranging from The Everly Brothers to Ed Sheeran. In between football and baseball games, you can often find Christian and Brody on the lake fishing and wakeboarding. CB30 have previously opened for Luke Bryan on a number of stadium dates and made their debut at the famed Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. The boys visited New York with appearances on Barstool Sports, Music Choice, and TigerBeat. CB30 are currently in the studio writing and recording new music.

Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb

