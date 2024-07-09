CARSEX Release New Track/Video 'Crooked Canvas'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Beach, CA Rock band Carsex have released their supercharged new single & video "Crooked Canvas", which was produced by Steve Evetts (Sepultura, Alesana, Poison the Well, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Butcher Babies). The track is a diatribe about their intense disdain for blind consumerism and uninformed fealty to political parties. It starts out with a spoken word warning that is underlined by a fierce guitar riff that builds alongside a staccato drum beat and then explodes into a supersonic blast that never lets up.

Carsex Singer Nigel Burk says "Crooked Canvas' is about the metaphorical wool being pulled over people's eyes and the blind, general consumption of what's being put forth. Whether it's politics, religion, what shoes to buy, which pill will make your dick bigger. It's about consumerism at its finest and my distaste for it".

Bassist Jeremy Schott adds "The music video was shot by our pals Brad Walther and Jason Lazo at Big Walrus Productions in Long Beach. We worked with them on our last video for "Your Generation". We shot the video on a church set, keeping with the theme of the song being about the public being told how to think and what to consume - and blindly doing so. Steven Burhoe of Plague Productions edited the video."

CARSEX amped-up sound is what the name implies: Sleazy, primitive, uncomfortable & just as good as your friends told you it'd be.

Forged by the survivors of Long Beach music scene bands Damned Age, Black Velvet Brigade, and Red River Massacre, the five music veterans in Carsex have slugged it out in the clubs of Orange County, California for more than 10 years. While performing shows in these various groups on the circuit they became friends over time. As the bands they were in either dissolved or changed direction - they decided to form under a new banner with shared musical tastes & goals, and Caresx formed in 2018. Their sound is a mix of Circle Jerks/Black Flag/The Germs, with Danzig, Fu Manchu & a bit Queens of the Stone Age blended into a potent combination. They play hard and loud with no hint of an apology.

Carsex has previously released 2 EPs: 2019's CarSex and 2020's 2020 EP, which featured the singles "Your Generation" and "Lovesick". A new EP is being finalized and will be released later this summer.

Carsex is very much a live band, and shows are currently being booked to support the release of "Crooked Canvas" and the upcoming EP. They've opened for Stillwell (Fieldy from Korn's Band), The Obsessed, Mondo Generator, Suicide Silence, Unsane, Dead Poet's Society, Narcoleptic Youth, and O'Zorn!, among others.

Live Shows

Friday, 8/23 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

CAR SEX is:

Nigel Burk - Vocals

Shane Lausch - Lead Guitar

Justin Jolley - Rhythm Guitar

Jeremy Schott - Bass

