CAPITAL THEATRE Unleash A HERO'S JOURNEY Album & July Tour

New Zealand based alternative rock trio CAPITAL THEATRE has released their electrifying, debut album, A HERO'S JOURNEY, a 10 track LP showcasing why the band has exploded across the world!

Recorded with Grammy Award-winning Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Steve Vai), the phenomenal freshman release has unleashed several already runaway viral videos, including "Fait Accompli"! Produced, directed and edited by Brian Cox, and co-directed by Jena N. Serbu, "Fait Accompli" has stunned fans, with over 3 million views since its June 24th unveiling.

"The hero's journey is the blueprint for so many great stories of our time, and so we decided to map out the album based on that framework. It begins at the status quo, then moves through coming-of-age and the call to adventure, the trials and tribulations and then finally the moment of triumph over adversity. It was such rich territory to write against, and ended up giving us this amazing template for examining the human experience." - Adam Stevenson (Front-Man).

Listen to the new album here:

Catch CAPITAL THEATRE LIVE on A HERO'S JOURNEY Tour

07/15 @ The Meteor Theatre - Hamilton, NZ

07/22 @ San Fran - Wellington, NZ

07/23 @ The Royal - Palmerston North, NZ

07/28 @The Tuning Fork - Auckland, NZ

07/29 @ Totara St - Mt. Maunganui, NZ

08/05 @ Glenroy Auditorium - Dunedin, NZ

08/06 @ Good Home - Christchurch, NZ