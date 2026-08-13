CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, Ian Noe's Third Album, to Arrive via Thirty Tigers

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Ian Noe is preparing to release CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, his third studio album, via Thirty Tigers. Described as the most ambitious project of his career, the 16-song double album draws on folk rock, country rock and honky tonk influences and centers on a fictional band of the same name that performs a single legendary showcase in Nashville in a bid for a recording contract.

On September 25th, 2026, revered Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Ian Noe makes a triumphant return with the most ambitious project of his career. CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND is an expansive, 16-song concept drawing on sonic influences from pensive singer-songwriters to folk-rock, country-rock, and true-blue honky tonk and hard country. The double album imagines a fictional group, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who perform a legendary showcase in Nashville in an attempt to secure a recording contract.

As Noe tells it, on that night, the imaginary band expertly performed in a range of genres in an attempt to entice music industry executives. Whether the band succeeded is left unanswered. Instead, their performance became part of the mythology at the center of the record. Though Canyon Falls Trailer Bands disappeared from public view after that night, and their fate remains unknown, their unforgettable performance remains the stuff of music legend.

CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND represents the culmination of the songwriting themes that have shaped Noe's career. While the album introduces listeners to an invented group rather than documenting Noe's own story directly, it continues his long-standing fascination with the people, landscapes and traditions of Eastern Kentucky. Rather than abandoning his Appalachian roots, the album reframes them through a mythical ensemble whose story offers an opportunity to ponder themes of musical community, career ambition and regional identity.

The album is the cap in a trilogy inspired by and rooted in Noe's background in Lee County, Kentucky. It completes a body of work entrenched in a decade of chronicling Appalachian life. Noe says his debut BETWEEN THE COUNTRY (2019), sophomore album RIVER FOOLS & MOUNTAIN SAINTS (2022) and newest CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND are thematically related, an artistic family. 'The first two records were like siblings, the brother and sister,' the 36-year-old songwriter says. 'This record is their parents, the source from which the other two were born. Once it was finished, I realized it brought together everything I'd been writing about over the last seven or eight years.'

This is most obvious in its length, a sweeping epic encompassing all of the people and sounds that have helped Noe become the writer and performer he is today. It's also found in the album's geography.

'The area of Canyon Falls is hugely influential,' Noe adds. 'I grew up near there, made really good friends there, and learned how to play music there.' The album's cover art, shot in Canyon Falls and depicting a rural country-rock ensemble with Noe as its conductor, conveys the familial tone of the trilogy and of the area that serves as a continual source of inspiration.

The album's debut single, 'The Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball,' is a sonic celebration set at an Eastern Kentucky fishing gathering. It marks a pivotal moment in Noe's creative process. He was stuck in a rut ruminating on similar, minor chord songs he wasn't happy with when a Youtube clip of legendary songwriter Craig Wiseman turned the page. Inspired by Wiseman's philosophy of letting ideas flow without overthinking them, the song arrived immediately, and became a central scene of the album, along with title track 'Canyon Falls Trailer Band.'

'This is simply the story of a fisherman's gathering down by the riverside where the various women of Heidelberg present themselves like a date auction and try to find a mate,' Noe explains. 'That is the Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball.'

Other singles, including the lovelorn country ballad 'Leann' and the bluegrass-tinged timelessness of 'Kentucky Hurricane,' illustrate how the album is composed of a diversity of styles while remaining cohesive. Noe says the range was intentional, a way of conveying the mythical band's skills while sating his creative thirst. 'I'm telling 16 different stories on this album,' Noe says. 'I'm not saying the same thing twice.'

The album was recorded with longtime collaborator Andrija Tokić at Nashville studio The Bomb Shelter, and it features contributions from Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy on harmonica, lauded fiddle player Billy Contreras, and Russ Pahl on pedal steel, perhaps best known for his collaborations with T-Bone Burnett. Most of the performances were captured live during an intensive week of recording before additional overdubs and mixing were completed over subsequent months. The approach was intended to preserve the spontaneity of a live performance while expanding the arrangements.

Born and raised in Beattyville, Kentucky, Noe's debut album, BETWEEN THE COUNTRY, was produced by Dave Cobb and introduced his Appalachian-steeped songs suffused with country, bluegrass and folk-rock sonic influences, and real-life lyrical themes of life, love, poverty and addiction. His sophomore album, RIVER FOOLS & MOUNTAIN SAINTS, furthered his reputation as one of Kentucky's greatest contemporary songwriters, one who drew from his surroundings to profound effect. Throughout his career, Noe has toured with John Prine and performed alongside groups such as Son Volt, Jamestown Revival and Blackberry Smoke.

With CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, Noe reaches beyond autobiographical storytelling to create a rich fictional world, but maintains the regional perspective and character-driven songwriting that has become his calling card. Whether fans receive the album as the conclusion of a trilogy, or the start of a new chapter, the work represents Noe's most electric, diverse, and expansive creative effort to date. It bridges the vibrant storytelling, trad and modern sonic influences, and provincial sensibilities that have made him one of the South's leading singer-songwriters.

Noe has said the new album connects thematically to his debut BETWEEN THE COUNTRY and his sophomore release RIVER FOOLS & MOUNTAIN SAINTS, calling the three records an artistic family rooted in his upbringing in Lee County, Kentucky.

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