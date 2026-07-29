Ian Noe to Release New Album CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND

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Ian Noe is preparing to release a new album titled CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND. Ahead of the record's release, the new single The Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball is available now.

IAN NOE ANNOUNCES NEW CONCEPT ALBUM, CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, RELEASED SEPTEMBER 25 VIA THIRTY TIGERS

Kentucky acclaimed singer-songwriter drops timeless new single 'The Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball.'

MEET THE CANYON FALLS TRAILER BAND, A FICTIONAL BAND CREATED BY NOE

Born as a closing album to the trifecta of his prior records, this ambitious conceptual 'live album' captures the legendary stories and performance from imaginery band

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