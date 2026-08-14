CAMP ROCK 3 Original Soundtrack Out Now on Digital Platforms

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The original soundtrack for CAMP ROCK 3 has been released on digital platforms, with a vinyl edition now available for pre-order. The 17-track collection features performances from the film's cast, including Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean, alongside the band Connect 3. The film is streaming on Disney+.

Tracklist

1. 'Come On Over' – performed by Connect 3

2. 'One Beat Away' – performed by Liamani, Camp Rock 3 Cast

3. 'Tomorrow' – performed by Malachi Barton

4. 'Play It My Way' – performed by Lumi Pollack

5. 'Get Ready' – performed by Hudson Stone

6. 'My Own Drum' – performed by Casey Trotter

7. 'Echo' – performed by Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter

8. 'Rhythm's Only Right' – performed by Liamani, Hudson Stone

9. 'Work In Progress' – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

10. 'Play My Music' – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

11. 'Start The Party' – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

12. 'We Rock' – performed by Connect 3, Camp Rock 3 Cast

13. 'Tomorrow' (Acoustic) – performed by Malachi Barton

14. 'What It Takes' – performed by Brooklynn Pitts

15. 'Brand New Day' – performed by Liamani

16. 'It's On' – performed by Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Ava Jean

17. 'Score Suite' – composed by Tom Howe

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez ('The Slumber Party') and written by Eydie Faye ('The Slumber Party'), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series') executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. A special thanks was given to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the 'Camp Rock' franchise.

This fall, Disney Concerts' 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' will kick off September 25 in Palm Springs, California. The new arena tour features stars from the 'Descendants,' 'ZOMBIES,' and 'Camp Rock' film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. Tickets and show information for the North America tour can be found at worldscollidetour.com.

The U.K./European tour will launch in Dublin, IE on February 6, 2027. Tickets and show information for the U.K./European tour can be found at WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone, who appears in the film, has also released his debut single, OVERTHINKER, on streaming platforms.

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