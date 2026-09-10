CA in LA Releases HINDSIGHT (Deluxe Edition) Album

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Los Angeles-based alternative indie rock duo CA in LA has released their highly anticipated Hindsight (Deluxe Edition), an expanded reissue of their debut album, featuring two new singles released earlier this summer. Breathing new life into their original project, the deluxe version revisits the album's introspective story through heartache and personal evolution, offering a renewed look at learning who you are through the moments that shaped you. The release also marks a major milestone for CA in LA, with Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) arriving on vinyl for the very first time. Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major music platforms, with the physical format available via the duo's website.

Drawn from years of heartbreak, growth, and self-discovery, Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) captures CA in LA's reflective journey through the chapters of life that shaped them into who they are today. Having lived through complex human emotions and the challenges of navigating life's vulnerability, the album channels moments of pain, uncertainty, and personal transformation into a body of work that approaches the past with newfound understanding and acceptance. Nearly a decade in the making, the project reflects the duo's artistic development and lived experiences through a more expansive, full-bodied sound, showcased on album highlights like 'Erase You' and 'Body Study.' Reverb-soaked guitars, ambient instrumentation, crystalline vocal harmonies, and cinematic production create an ethereal blend that balances the duo's alternative rock roots with an indie pop dreamlike quality.

The deluxe edition extends that storyline through 'Clarity' and 'Waking Up,' two new tracks that serve as an epilogue to Hindsight and reflect the perspective CA in LA has gained since creating the original record. Built around the refrain 'Hindsight is 20/20,' 'Clarity' traces the shift from self-doubt toward acceptance and learning to trust your intuition, while 'Waking Up' confronts self-destructive patterns and the difficult choice to leave them behind. Both songs carry the album's themes of vulnerability and personal growth into a more hopeful place.

'When working on new music for the epilogue of our studio album, Hindsight, we took an honest look at ourselves,' explains CA in LA. 'When we finally decided to get out of our own way, everything was so much clearer.'

Together, the new tracks transform CA in LA's Hindsight story, looking back with compassion while embracing the possibility of moving forward.

Written and performed by CA in LA's Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) features Birk on keyboards and piano, Coffelt on guitar, Jake Minter on bass, and Marc Nieto of Kandid Productions on drums. The project's expansive sound gives each element room to breathe, pairing evocative undertones with emotional melodies and vulnerable lyricism to create a sound that feels simultaneously intimate and immersive. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Nieto, with executive production by The Ohana, the record brings CA in LA's cinematic approach to storytelling into a fully realized, full-band setting.

Formed in 2017, CA in LA is the creative partnership of multidisciplinary artists Courtney Birk and Ashleigh Coffelt, whose work spans music, filmmaking, ceramics, painting, woodburning, and digital art. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, the longtime collaborators later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue their artistic ambitions, bringing a background in visual storytelling that continues to shape their approach to music. Together, they have created more than 200 short films and built a loyal online community through years of weekly live music streaming on Twitch, allowing their work across different mediums to inform one another naturally. Drawing inspiration from artists including PVRIS, Daughter, Flyleaf, and Lydia, CA in LA blends reverb-drenched guitars, ambient textures, and haunting vocal harmonies with emotionally driven songwriting rooted in heartbreak, self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth. Their music has been recognized by notable press outlets including chorus.fm, Loud Women, MXDWN, and Buzzbands LA. Most recently, the duo celebrated the release of Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) with a hometown show in Baltimore, marking another milestone as Birk and Coffelt continue expanding the creative world they have built together.

Hindsight (Deluxe Edition) marks a new chapter for CA in LA and the culmination of a project nearly a decade in the making. The album is now available to stream and download worldwide, with the first-ever vinyl edition available through the duo's website at CAinLA.com.

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