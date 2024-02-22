Buzzy, Trans Indie-punk Duo Um, Jennifer? Announce 'The Girl Class' EP; Share 'Glamour Girl'

Um, Jennifer? – the buzzy, punk-tinged trans duo of NYC-based friends Elijah Scarpati and Fig Regan – have followed up their debut singles “Girl Class” and “Cut Me Open” with the equally charming “Glamour Girl,” alongside its accompanying music video directed by Scarpati.

Speaking on the new song, the band said: “‘Glamour Girl' is about relationship patterns. It's about beauty, charm, and how we delude ourselves.” The single is from the band's forthcoming The Girl Class EP, due April 5, 2024 via Final Girl Records.

The EP, a sharp-witted, psyche-puncturing social statement and just plain fun collection of songs, is an ode to break ups, freak outs, and deep queer longing. Each song takes on a new perspective, written through the eyes of best friends, lovers, ex lovers' new lovers, and all the messy places in between.

Throughout The Girl Class EP, love is personified as something fantastic, gory, loud, needy, and needed. These songs were all written within the past year of the band's life, and were the first songs they wrote together. These songs are the band's attempt at measuring the immeasurable; at understanding themselves, each other, and the world around them.

Um, Jennifer? will be celebrating the single and video release for “Glamour Girl” tonight, Thursday, February 22nd at Purgatory in Brooklyn, NY. The vibes will be messy, glittery, glitz and glamor. Come draped in your finest silks and dance wildly to The Canvas Collective, Pop Music Fever Dream, along with special performances by Daniella Darling. Advanced tickets available for purchase here.

The group is excited to announce that they will be hosting an exhilarating night of trans slut rock celebrating the release of the The Girl Class EP on its release night, April 5th at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY with Eevie Echoes supporting. The evening's theme will be inspired by Jennifer's Body - blood, guts, and being really hot. release show for the The Girl Class EP, taking place. Tickets available for purchase here.

Eli and Fig met at a party in Brooklyn. Eli wanted to hook up with Fig's friend. Now they make music together for nobody except the vengeful god, Jennifer. Jennifer thinks their music sucks.

Photo Credit: Avery Davis