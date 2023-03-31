Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Releases New Single 'Chew'

Making a thunderous return to form, Cardiff alt. rock outfit Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared the new single "Chew," the track is their first release since acclaimed debut album Backhand Deals arrived in 2022.

Inspired by frontman Tom Rees' teen obsession with The White Stripes (and Black Sabbath), "Chew" ushers in an exciting new era for the band.

The new single also has a special subject at its heart, as Rees explains: "I always wanted to write a song for my dog Norma but could never really get it right, it was always a little weird doing a love song to an animal. Instead I wrote a song about how empowered and inspired I feel when people see Norma and cross the street or pull their children in close to them or open their eyes really wide and skip a little to one side. I love that people find her terrifying, she's so sweet it's just super funny."

"Chew" is the first taste of new recording sessions conducted at the band's Cardiff base Rat Trap Studios; a creative hub which has established Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard as an integral part of the blooming Welsh indie scene. Rat Trap also provides a home for Tom Rees' as a fast-rising producer, where he has worked with the likes of Do Nothing, The Bug Club and Panic Shack.

Since forming in 2017, the Cardiff-based four-piece - the aforementioned vocalist and guitarist Tom Rees, guitarist Zac White, drummer Ethan Hurst and Rees' brother and bassist Eddie - have become one of the most talked-about new bands in the U.K. Driven by an exciting, dynamic energy presented at a host of magnetic, hype-building live shows, the band's critically-acclaimed debut The Non-Stop EP was released in summer 2020.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Charlie Harris