Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Releases New Single 'Chew'

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Releases New Single 'Chew'

The track is their first release since acclaimed debut album Backhand Deals arrived in 2022.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Making a thunderous return to form, Cardiff alt. rock outfit Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared the new single "Chew," the track is their first release since acclaimed debut album Backhand Deals arrived in 2022.

Inspired by frontman Tom Rees' teen obsession with The White Stripes (and Black Sabbath), "Chew" ushers in an exciting new era for the band.

The new single also has a special subject at its heart, as Rees explains: "I always wanted to write a song for my dog Norma but could never really get it right, it was always a little weird doing a love song to an animal. Instead I wrote a song about how empowered and inspired I feel when people see Norma and cross the street or pull their children in close to them or open their eyes really wide and skip a little to one side. I love that people find her terrifying, she's so sweet it's just super funny."

"Chew" is the first taste of new recording sessions conducted at the band's Cardiff base Rat Trap Studios; a creative hub which has established Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard as an integral part of the blooming Welsh indie scene. Rat Trap also provides a home for Tom Rees' as a fast-rising producer, where he has worked with the likes of Do Nothing, The Bug Club and Panic Shack.

Since forming in 2017, the Cardiff-based four-piece - the aforementioned vocalist and guitarist Tom Rees, guitarist Zac White, drummer Ethan Hurst and Rees' brother and bassist Eddie - have become one of the most talked-about new bands in the U.K. Driven by an exciting, dynamic energy presented at a host of magnetic, hype-building live shows, the band's critically-acclaimed debut The Non-Stop EP was released in summer 2020.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Charlie Harris



On “Be The One,” Eli Brown arrives brandishing his signature dark visceral production to deliver a track that encapsulates feelings of longing and lust. Romantic in its fabric yet fashioned for the energetic dance floors of any underground rave, “Be The One” builds on Eli Brown’s subversive approach to making future-forward Techno.
Consistently injecting her passion for astronomy and the extra-terrestrial, Tiggi Hawke released ‘V838’ last November, an audio-visual teaser for her debut album, in collaboration with Oliver JT Dipre, which boasts spectacular VFX and styling, following on from the themes of Tiggi’s June single ‘Giants’.
Working with a number of producers including Zach Jones, Jayden Seeley, Matty Beats and Curtis Martin, Oakes has been working on the album over the last several months and teasing it with a number of singles. Now, he shares another taste of WAKE UP via the piano-laden “SPACESHIP” with Abigail Osborn.  
On the much-anticipated new release, THE BLSSM is pensive about the future, bearing her soul with introspective lyrics over an upbeat, John Hughes movie-style soundtrack. The song is playful in its catchiness, yet intertwined with deeper elements. The track was released alongside a music video. Watch it now!

From This Author - Michael Major


March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
