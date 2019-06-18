Bush Tetras Announces New 7' on Third Man Records

Legendary NYC no-wave group BUSH TETRAS are excited to announce "There Is A Hum" b/w "Seven Years," a new 7" to be released on Third Man Records. The standard edition will be released on July 26, while the limited "Coke bottle clear" version will be available at the release show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on August 3. More details on the event can be found HERE.

BUSH TETRAS formed in 1979 out of NYCs No Wave/Post Punk/Art Funk/Dance Junk scene. The band's debut release TOO MANY CREEPS on the legendary 99 Records is one of that scene's defining moments, capturing perfectly the vibe of that very particular moment in NYC. BUSH TETRAS was one of the supporting acts for The Clash's mythical 17-show run at Bond International Casino in the spring of '81. Topper Headon also produced their Rituals EP for Stiff Records. In 1983, the members of BUSH TETRAS went their own ways and the band remained relatively quiet and elusive for the next several decades.

Original members Cynthia Sley, Dee Pop, and Pat Place now joined by Val Opielski taking over bass duties for the late Laura Kennedy. 2018 saw the release of Take The Fall EP on Wharf Cat Records, the band's first new music in 10+ years and the welcome return of BUSH TETRAS!!! This winter, Third Man cleared their Cass Corridor showroom floor and enlisted the help of Third Man Mastering's Bill Skibbe and Warren Defever to record "There is A Hum," "Seven Years" and "Sucker is Born" (Bandcamp exclusive).

It was quick and punk and magical.

BUSH TETRAS' influence can not be overstated. Enjoy and consider yourself lucky.

Bush Tetras will celebrate the release of their new 45, "There is A Hum" b/w "Seven Years," on Third Man Records, on Saturday, August 3rd at The Mercury Lounge. Opening will be Thalia Zedek and her group E with selections by DJs Dave Buick (Third Man Records) and Trip Warner (Wharf Cat Records) before, between and after.





