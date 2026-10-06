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Burr Island Share 'Longest Shadows' Single Ahead of IT WAS ALWAYS Album

The duo of Tom England and Śubhabhāsa, who have supported Robert Plant & Saving Grace and Amy Macdonald on tour, continues building on their BBC Radio support.

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Burr Island Share 'Longest Shadows' Single Ahead of IT WAS ALWAYS Album

London via the West Country alt-folk duo Burr Island have shared new single 'Longest Shadows' taken from their forthcoming second album 'It Was Always' released on 4th December via AWAL.

Over the last couple of years, Burr Island – best friends Tom England and Śubhabhāsa – have built a beloved following for their rich 'sibling-style' harmonies, vivid lyrics inspired by friendship, positivity and hope, and cinematic, layered melodies. After releasing their debut album 'Days Dreamt' in 2024, the duo gained support from BBC Radio 6Music, BBC Radio 2 and Radio X, going onto support Robert Plant & Saving Grace, Ocean Colour Scene and Amy Macdonald on tour, alongside performing their own headline shows around the UK.

Following recent singles 'Walk Slow', 'Petrichor', 'Clarity' and 'Dog', they offer a further taste of their second record 'It Was Always' with new single 'Longest Shadows'. Opening with their signature soaring harmonies alongside paired-back instrumentation, the song builds through poetic lyrics and a harmonious melody into a glorious chorus that balances both the idyllic lightness and the fragile sadness of love.

They say, 'Like the longest shadows at dusk that lengthen into night, this song is about the realisation of love fading away. The sadness of this long admittance to yourself is met with an opening, a dawning that you did not see before within the shadows of this ending.'

Burr Island will release their second album 'It Was Always' on 4th December and will announce further live shows soon.

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