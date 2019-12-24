Burna Boy Delivers Shining New Single 'Money Play'

GRAMMY-nominated Burna Boy celebrates the holiday season with the release of "Money Play." The single arrives on the heels of the African Giant's well-deserved GRAMMY-nomination for Best World Music Album, which followed his latest late night performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Burna Boy also graces the playlist cover of Apple Music's Africa Now, which highlights African music. "Money Play" is available for download and streaming on all DSPs. Listen below.

"This song is a flex, na scratch that. It's a big flex!" notes Burna Boy of his latest single. "I'm highlighting the importance of moving with the 'cheese' at all times. 'No dey carry money play' is a word of advice/stern warning to never lose the hustle mentality."

"Money Play" completes a wildly successful year for Burna Boy. He made his U.S. late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, along with an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and his most recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch Burna Boy discuss his international success on the Rap Radar Podcast exclusively on Tidal. The Nigerian star also recently performed on NPR's Tiny Desk, performing four live songs including his global hit "Ye." His album, African Giant, saw incredible critical acclaim at its release and now adorns a galore of 'best of' lists - including Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2019, NPR's Best Albums of 2019, Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Complex's Best Albums of 2019, and many more.

The African Giant was named Apple Music's Up Next Artist for the month of July, won Best International Artist at the BET Awards, and received an in-depth profile piece with the Wall Street Journal which explores how the Nigerian star is finding success on his own terms in the United States. He also had an extensive year of live performances, travelling across North America on his The African Giant Returns Tour with sold-out stops in Toronto, New York, and LA through September, spending an additional two months for its European leg from Paris through Leicester, and had two fiery live sets at both weekends of Coachella.

Listen to "Money Play" here:





