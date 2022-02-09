Buffalo Rose & Grammy Winner Tom Paxton Release New Single 'I Give You the Morning'

Pittsburgh-based collective Buffalo Rose, recently chosen as a 2022 SXSW Official Showcase band, has released "I Give You The Morning," written by and featuring GRAMMY-winning artist Tom Paxton.

The classic love song radiates tenderness and warmth like gentle beams of morning sunlight through goosebump-inducing harmonies and delicate instrumentation. The single is the latest from their forthcoming EP Rabbit, due out on February 22nd via Misra Records.

The band joined forces with Paxton to write and record the Rabbit EP's four tracks. "I Give You The Morning" follows the release of the EP's lead single, "Runaway," a song with all the energy and anxiety of new love, fear and excitement of the unknown, and the electric push and pull of hope and hesitation.

Rabbit, a perfect release for the last gasp of winter, combines Paxton's honed writing skills with the instrumental prowess of Buffalo Rose. The songs encompass how sweet, wild, and precious the present is when it is all you have. The world is strange and dangerous for a rabbit, but even so, a rabbit knows how to take pleasure- in green grass, a safe burrow, or the warmth of another body. Rabbit's themes are derived from the hope of doing all we can do to find what we're looking for. In this EP, these seven musicians explore answers to many questions and have some serious fun in the process.

Buffalo Rose is a wildly charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh that will change your entire perspective on acoustic music. They take the singer-songwriter tradition to a new level by crafting original songs which are emotive, meticulously arranged, and inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences that never let a dull or predictable moment creep in.

Buffalo Rose's lineup of Lucy Clabby (vocals), Margot Jezerc (vocals), Bryce Rabideau (mandolin), Malcolm Inglis (dobro), Jason Rafalak (upright bass), and Shane McLaughlin (guitar, vocals) pushes itself and each other far beyond their perceived limits and blends their diverse and atypical approach to songwriting with the desire to see how unique a song can get and still feel like home.

They use powerful vocal harmonies, strong playing, and an original vision to operate at every possible emotional level and put on dynamic live shows that are unforgettable experiences. They go from up and moving to sad and sweet and back again, bringing the entire audience along.

This combination of artistry and enthusiasm makes Buffalo Rose one of the most vital and important groups working today. Rather than play the folk music of the past, the band gleefully combines genres and ideas together to move acoustic music forward to a new, contemporary place without ever losing sight of its roots. Fans of Lake Street Dive, Nickel Creek, and Punch Brothers will find much to like in this crew. Anyone seeking compelling new acoustic music needs to join Buffalo Rose in the future right now.

Listen to the new single here: