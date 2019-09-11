Buddy Jewell Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down'

Country music star Buddy Jewell is set to debut his stirring version of "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" on the 50th anniversary of the original release of the famed song. Written by Robbie Robinson and released by The Band in 1969, Jewell will perform his rendition on his weekly Facebook Live show called Tuesday's Tune on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern.

Jewell's version of "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" is a part of a new full length bluegrass CD in the making titled Bluebonnet Highway produced by renowned Nashville musician, vocalist and producer Mitchell Brown. The new project includes a collection of tunes from legends like Ed Bruce and Lester Flatt to Buddy Jewell's originals and is set for an early 2020 release.

Buddy Jewell burst onto the country music scene after winning the inaugural season of the USA Network's hit television series "Nashville Star." After Buddy's win, Columbia Records released his self-titled debut album Buddy Jewell which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts as well as #13 on the Top 100 Pop Album Charts. The album was certified Gold later that same year, selling over ½ million copies. Buddy's first two singles, "Sweet Southern Comfort" and "Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey's Song)" both landed in the Top 5 on the singles chart. Jewell has since followed up with six more albums: Times Like These, Country Enough, I Surrender All, Wanted: LIVE, My Father's Country and Shine On.





