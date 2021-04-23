Brynn Cartelli Reveals Video for 'Long Way Home'

Singer Songwriter Brynn Cartelli has unveiled the official video for her latest single "Long Way Home," now streaming on her YouTube channel. Directed by Blythe Thomas (Julia Michaels, Hozier, Grace Vanderwall), the video sees Brynn and her real-life friends driving around New York City, singing and dancing through the streets of Greenwich Village and Times Square, and even celebrating her friend Piper's 18th birthday - Cartelli also turned 18 just last week - with a surprise cake. Co-written by Brynn and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Colbie Caillat), "Long Way Home" marked her first release since 2019 and attracted praise as People named Brynn among its "Emerging Artists to Watch."

About the song, she commented, "Long Way Home is the first story I wanted to share off of my next project. I will never forget the day I wrote it with Nathan Chapman in Nashville, going around the studio and using random items as percussion. What started as a slow, weirdly depressing idea on piano (as almost all of my songs do) became a super fun pop record.

Each lyric to me is a wink at the rush of young love in a small town. Getting lost on streets with no names, letting yellow lights turn red, purposely taking the Long Way Home, I'll do anything to push the limits of my curfew. Long Way Home is the beginning of a story revealing who I am as a singer and songwriter."

Earlier this week, Cartelli shared a snippet of her upcoming single "If I Could" through a post on Tik Tok that has already amassed over 5 million views and counting. The song is set for release on April 30th and fans can pre-save the track here.

Listen here: