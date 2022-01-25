Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Never Gonna Rain'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released his new song 'Never Gonna Rain' - listen here + watch the official music video here. The melodic rock song is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts, out March 11th via BMG.

Of the track, Adams states, "The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift."

So Happy It Hurts marks Bryan Adams' 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him, including recently released 'So Happy It Hurts', 'On The Road', and 'Kick Ass'. The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl. Exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May

13th - Brighton, Brighton Centre

14th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

17th - Manchester, AO Arena

18th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23rd - Glasgow, SSE Arena

26th - London, The O2 Arena

29th - Belfast, SSE Arena



July

5th - Durham, Emirates Riverside

6th - Kelso, Floors Castle

8th - Norwich, Blickling Estate