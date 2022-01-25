Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Never Gonna Rain'
Adams' new album will be released on March 11.
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released his new song 'Never Gonna Rain' - listen here + watch the official music video here. The melodic rock song is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts, out March 11th via BMG.
Of the track, Adams states, "The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift."
So Happy It Hurts marks Bryan Adams' 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him, including recently released 'So Happy It Hurts', 'On The Road', and 'Kick Ass'. The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl. Exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order here.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
May
13th - Brighton, Brighton Centre
14th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
15th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
17th - Manchester, AO Arena
18th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23rd - Glasgow, SSE Arena
26th - London, The O2 Arena
29th - Belfast, SSE Arena
July
5th - Durham, Emirates Riverside
6th - Kelso, Floors Castle
8th - Norwich, Blickling Estate