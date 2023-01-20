Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bryan Adams Releases 'Classic' Double LP

His song 'So Happy It Hurts' is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in the Best Rock Performance category.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Acclaimed GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released the 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP package featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching via BMG. Purchase here.

Also available, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD offering features his latest GRAMMY® nominated studio album So Happy It Hurts paired with a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits.

The song 'So Happy It Hurts' is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in the Best Rock Performance category. Tune in to the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Sunday, February 5, 2023. For more information click HERE.

Watch the new official music video for the song, 'Kick Ass' HERE. Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese (Monty Python's Flying Circus).

Bryan Adams Tour Dates

Jan 25 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
Feb 5 - Encore Theater at the Wynn. Las Vegas, NV
March 2 - SK Handball Arena, Seoul, Korea
March 4 - Sun Plaza Hall, Sendai, Japan
March 6 - Castle Hall, Osaka, Japan
March 7 - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan
March 8 - Zepp Nagoya, Japan
March 11 - Arena of Stars Genting, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
March 13 - The Star Theatre, Singapore, Singapore
March 15 - Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines
March 17 - Royal Paragon Hall, Bangkok, Thailand
April 28 - Thunder Valley Casino, Lincoln, California
April 29 - Stagecoach Festival, Indio, California

Photo credit: Bryan Adams



