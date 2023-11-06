Bruce Hornsby & YMusic Announce 'BrhyM': A Collaborative Concert Experience

The distinctive American songwriter, pianist and three-time Grammy Award-winner, Bruce Hornsby is joined by yMusic, the genre-leading contemporary classical ensemble, for a performance showcasing new collaborative compositions plus other favorites from Hornsby's illustrious catalog.

Of the collaboration, entitled BryhM, Hornsby states: “yMusic and I performed a brief 5-concert tour in late February/early March 2020, ending approximately 1 week before the world shut down for COVID. We had such a good time playing those 5 gigs that we kept collaborating remotely during the pandemic and wanted to do this all again under a new name — BrhyM. We hope you'll join us in March and April for more explorations of the new and old.”

The tour will kick-off in Urbana, IL at Foellinger Auditorium and will make stops across performing arts complexes in Kansas City, MO on March 14, San Francisco, CA on April 5, Thousand Oaks, CA on April 10 and wrap in Denver on April 23. See the full run, including these newly-announced dates and previously confirmed solo concerts below.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.brucehornsby.com/#tour.

This announcement comes on the heels of the 25th Anniversary Edition of Hornsby's iconic double album, Spirit Trail, out now. Originally released in 1998, his sixth album spanned twenty tracks and contains the original double album, 4 previously unreleased songs, and over 70 minutes of previously unreleased live performances. Order the special edition HERE.

More about yMusic

Founded in New York City in 2008, yMusic (Alex Sopp, flutes/voice; Hideaki Aomori, clarinets; CJ Camerieri, trumpet/horn; Rob Moose, violin; Nadia Sirota, viola; Gabriel Cabezas, cello) believes in presenting excellent, emotionally communicative music, regardless of style or idiom.

Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration have attracted the attention of high profile collaborators—from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds—and inspired original works by some of today's foremost composers, including Andrew Norman, Caroline Shaw, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Marcos Balter, Judd Greenstein and Gabriella Smith. They have performed around the world in venues of all sizes, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and Madison Square Garden.

In 2023, they will release an eponymous album of self-composed works. yMusic has previously released four full-length albums of commissioned music: 2020's Ecstatic Science, 2017's First, 2014's Balance Problems, and 2011's Beautiful Mechanical, Time Out New York's “#1 Classical Record of the Year.”

Outside of the classical genre, yMusic has collaborated in the studio and on stage with dozens of popular artists, including Ben Folds, Emily King, Jose Gonzales, ANOHNI, Dirty Projectors, John Legend, Son Lux, the Staves, Bruce Hornsby, and Paul Simon.

Tour Dates

Nov 09 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall*

Nov 11 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre* SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse*

Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall - Phillips Center for the Performing Arts*

Nov 16 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino Immokalee*

Nov 18 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre*

Nov 19 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall* SOLD OUT

Mar 7 - Urbana, IL - Foellinger Great Hall

Mar 9 - Carmel, IN- The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 10 - Evanston, IL - Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Mar 12 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Mar 14 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts - Helzberg Hall

Mar 15 - St. Charles, MO - J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University

Mar 20 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

Mar 21 - Newport News, VA - Ferguson Center for the Arts

April 4 - Carmel, CA - Sunset Center Theater

April 5 - San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre

April 7 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

April 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

April 10 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

April 21 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

April 23 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

*Solo date