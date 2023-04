Bruce Cockburn 'On A Roll' Announces 44 Date North American & UK Tour

"Time takes its toll," sings the 77-year-old Bruce Cockburn on the opening song, "On A Roll," his 38th album, O Sun O Moon, out on May 12 via True North Records. "But in my soul / I'm on a roll."

Cockburn has enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist.

He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.

Bruce Cockburn has won 13 JUNO Awards, an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades. He has 22 gold and platinum records including a six-times platinum record for his Christmas album. Cockburn continues to tour internationally.

He's on a roll.

Photo: Daniel Keebler