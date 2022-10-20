Brooklyn Funk Essentials Release New Video for 'AA Side Single' Out Now

The cult funk ensemble Brooklyn Funk Essentials share the playful video for their infectious new jazz-funk jam 'AA Side Single' today, in follow up to the critically acclaimed recent single 'Scream!' released on Dorado Records.

The tongue in cheek video is full of vibes and features legendary lead singer Alison Limerick, BFE founder and bassist Lati Kronlund and the entire BFE lineup, who are hanging out in a record store. It's all good, clean vinyl-themed fun and innuendo to accompany the track - a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and lyrics "Won't be your B-side, baby I'd rather not get played, I'm double A side single"

'AA Side Single' Both 'AA Side Single' and 'Scream!' are taken from the BFE's hotly anticipated seventh studio album 'Intuition', which will come out in early 2023 on Dorado Records, the original label who first signed Brooklyn Funk Essentials in 1994.

Across a career that stretches 28 years and six albums, Brooklyn Funk Essentials have established themselves as an audacious project fusing soul, hip hop, spoken word, jazz, Latin and of course, funk. BFE have built up a loyal international cult following on every continent since its inception in 1993 by iconic producer Arthur Baker and bassist Lati Kronlund. The band was born out of New York's buzzing hip-hop, jazz and slam poetry scenes in the early 90s, rotating some of the finest musicians, DJs, poets, rappers and singers. BFE's celebrated debut album 'Cool & Steady & Easy' (Dorado/RCA 1995) scored an underground hit with the version of Pharoah Sanders' 'The Creator Has a Master Plan', while tracks like 'Take The L Train' and 'Big Apple Boogaloo' became DJ favorites.

BFE released 'Funk Ain't Ova' on Dorado Records in 2015 and during touring the band were joined by UK soul singer Alison Limerick, for whom Lati Kronlund had originally written and produced the stone-cold classic house anthem 'Where Love Lives' in the early 90s. Limerick took over as the band's lead singer in 2016 and eventually became co-writer.

BFE are on a European Tour through summer to autumn, with European festival dates across Sweden, Norway, France, Belgium, Czech Republic, Turkey and more.