Brooke Moriber to Release New Song 'Little Bit of You'

Reviver Records recording artist Brooke Moriber announced that her new song, "Little Bit of You," will be released on January 27. Written by Moriber alongside Nate Walker and produced by Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin, "Little Bit of You" is a fun and flirty ode to a memorable night out with a crush or loved one. Pre-save the track HERE.

"'Little Bit of You' is a song that celebrates the spark in a relationship that brings out the wild child in you," said Moriber. "It's about raising a little hell on a Friday night with your partner in crime and never letting life get boring."

"Get a little drunk on a Friday night

Get a little close in a little moonlight

Boy we'll make a toast and make it alright

Cause I just need a little bit of you tonight"

"Little Bit of You" is preceded by Moriber's song "Grounded" which was released in December. Written by Moriber alongside Reed Waddle and produced by Todd Lombardo, "Grounded" showcases Moriber's stadium-worthy vocals supporting a meaningful message about embracing the people who keep your feet on the ground.

With her rising success on the country radio airwaves, Moriber is currently in the Top 25 most played independent artists on the MusicRow chart. More new music from the rising country star is expected throughout the year.

ABOUT BROOKE MORIBER

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with a rare eye disease that resulted in debilitating treatments and lack of eyesight.

When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke decided she needed to tell her own stories and began traveling to Nashville to work with some of Country music's best. Praised for her "clarion voice" (Associated Press), she went on to release her first single "Cry Like A Girl" independently in 2019.

Brooke later signed with Nashville's Reviver Records and released tracks "This Town Made Us" and "Down To Nothing" in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Most recently, Moriber released "Savior," a powerful track about breaking an unhealthy pattern in a relationship and learning to say no to someone so they can learn to help themselves.

She has recently shared the stage with other young breakthrough artists including Dylan Scott. When she is not on the road, Moriber has been hard at work in Nashville with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), as she continues to record for her upcoming full-length project with an expected 2023 release.

Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and "a force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke is poised to take her place among the biggest voices in Country music.