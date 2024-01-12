Bronx Rapper Sha Ek Drops Urgent Single ﻿'Back Out'

The new single was released with an accompanying video.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Bronx Rapper Sha Ek Drops Urgent Single ﻿'Back Out'

Drill breakout Sha EK kicks off the new year in style with the release of his ferocious new single “Back Out” with an accompanying video.

Aggressive and relentless, the musical war cry underlines why the Bronx native is taking the East Coast rap scene by storm. Alongside the track comes its fiery music video featuring the up-and-comer's delivery of blistering bars and unhinged revelry.

A warning shot of sorts, "Back Out" finds the 20-year-old spitting over a production featuring an infectious sitar pluck. Menacing and addictive, “Back Out” exemplifies the hard-charging drill sound that Sha EK has all but perfected. In the video, the young rapper takes to the streets for wild antics and late-night bravado. There's a propulsive energy to everything Sha EK does — and that's certainly true of the video.

"Back Out" follows the release of the gritty “Recognition,” which dropped in December. It was preceded by the incendiary “Gun For Gun” and “EBK.” Before that, Sha EK dropped the explosive “Last One Left,” which Billboard selected as one of its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” praising how “This standalone EMRLD & Wizical Beats-produced track finds Bronx rapper Sha EK turning down the bombast and opting for a more introspective vibe.” 

“Last One Left” will be featured in an upcoming documentary called As We Speak, directed by Jason Harper and slated for release on Paramount+ / MTV in the first half of 2024; which explores the weaponization of rap lyrics in America's criminal justice system. Sha EK wound up a busy 2023 by teaming up with Bandmanrill and MCVERTT for Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey (ft. MCVERTT) — an unstoppable 27-track release that defines the developing hybrid genre and, according to Pitchfork, "fires on all cylinders." 

With “Back Out,” Sha EK picks up where he left off — with an anthem that's brash, bold and best turned all the way up.

ABOUT SHA EK:

Sha EK is at the forefront of a new wave of urgent, militant, and captivating street rap: Bronx drill. His booming, serrated rasp overflows with the aggression and emotion required to tear through the most thunderous and frenetic drill beats.

On energetic, war-ready singles like the smash “D&D,” the South Bronx native brings you to the trenches, moving at breakneck speed through places where shots could ring out at any moment. Born Chalim Perry to Honduran parents, Sha EK spent much of his upbringing observing the harsh realities of the Melrose section of the South Bronx.

At 15, he survived a gunshot wound while walking in his neighborhood, which prompted him to record the vivid and visceral drill we hear today. Local support mounted with each single he released, but Sha Ek broke beyond his neighborhood with 2020's “D&D.” With over 5.2M views on YouTube alone, “D&D” has become a Bronx drill anthem that proves the subgenre has the potential to reach well beyond the five boroughs.

Now that he's signed to Warner Records, Sha EK's working tirelessly on his debut project. He believes what comes next will advance the sound of Bronx drill while showcasing his own stylistic and melodic capabilities. His intensity remains, but these days he's also recording soulful tracks that capture his pain and will surely echo out into the listening world. No matter how far his music reaches, every win is a victory for his city, his neighborhood, and his family.

﻿Credit - Jimmy Fontaine


