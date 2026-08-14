Bronwyn Releases Third Solo Album RATTLIN' BONES

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GRAMMY-winning artist and two-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Bronwyn has released her third full-length solo album, RATTLIN' BONES, now available to stream and purchase. The album follows her debut release, FIDDLER'S PASTIME, which highlighted her fiddle playing, and her 2024 album, I BUILT A WORLD, which introduced her as a vocalist. Bronwyn said RATTLIN' BONES marks her most well-rounded release to date, establishing her as a songwriter.

'My intention was to create a collection of songs that I would want to play live every night with my band,' Bronwyn says. 'And I wanted to make a record that you'd want to turn up so loud, it'd rattle your bones.'

Inspired by years of touring and the life she's built in Nashville, Rattlin' Bones explores individuality, adventure, and love with improvisational moments throughout, allowing her and her band to shine.

Rattlin' Bones also features a duet with Nashville's underground country music hero, Timbo, and harmonies provided by songwriting great, Darrell Scott, among others.

Bronwyn will spend the rest of the summer and this fall on tour across the U.S., including a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on August 19. For more information and a full list of tour dates, please visit bronwynfiddle.com.

Rattlin' Bones Tracklist

Sticks and Stones

The Ride

Johnny Ray

Chasing Storms

Gallatin Road (feat. Timbo)

Blink of an Eye

Hold Me Down

End of the Road

Rainbow Trout

The Wishing Well

Virginia Gal

Flower Child

Golden Hour Dream

Bronwyn on Tour

Aug. 14 - RiversEdge Amphitheater - Hamilton, OH

Aug. 15 - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH

Aug. 19 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN

Sept. 2 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

Sept. 3 - 118 North - Wayne, PA

Sept. 4 - The Iron Horse - Northampton, MA

Sept. 5 - Crooked River Gathering - Hiram, ME

Sept. 6 - Zenbarn - Waterbury, VT

Sept. 9 - Empire State Plaza - Albany, NY

Sept. 10 - The Stephen Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Sept. 11 - Weis Center for Performing Arts - Lewisburg, PA

Sept. 12 - Watermelon Pickers Fest - Berryville, VA

Sept. 14 - Like Hearted Concerts at Neely's Bend - Nashville, TN

Sept. 16 - AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN

Sept. 17 - Appalachian Theatre of the High Country - Boone, NC

Sept. 18 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

Sept. 20 - Pickin' In The Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival - Flagstaff, AZ

Oct. 1 - The Skunk Farm - Greer, SC

Oct. 3 - 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival - Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 11 - Hillberry Music Festival - Eureka Springs, AR

April 22-24 - BajaGrass - Baja California, MX

More About Bronwyn

For her third album, Rattlin' Bones, Bronwyn, a Grammy-winning Americana/bluegrass artist and two-time IBMA 'Fiddle Player of the Year,' decided to purposely leave her comfort zone and dive headfirst into a new, unknown realm of possibility for the musician — songwriting. With her former group, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, dissolving amicably last year, the window of opportunity opened up for Bronwyn to pursue her own artistic endeavors, under the bright stage lights and in the recording booth. On Rattlin' Bones, she has dug deep within to finally uncover and embrace her unique talents and sonic tones.

RATTLIN' BONES was co-produced by Bronwyn and Brent Truitt of THE STEELDRIVERS at Truitt's Nashville studio and at the Tractor Shed in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The album features contributions from dobroist Jerry Douglas, guitarists Bryan Sutton and Frank Rische, mandolinist Harry Clark, bassists Dennis Crouch and Jeff Picker, banjoist Wes Corbett, drummer Miles Miller, and Bronwyn's former GOLDEN HIGHWAY bandmate Dominick Leslie, along with touring band members mandolinist Tristan Scroggins, banjoist Frank Evans, and bassist Larry Cook. The record also includes a duet with Timbo and harmonies from Darrell Scott. Bronwyn is set to continue touring across the United States through the summer and fall, including a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

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