Broken Witt Rebels Share Gritty Video for 'Running With The Wolves'

Birmingham rockers Broken Witt Rebels have shared the video for the track 'Running With the Wolves', which features on their second studio album, OK Hotel, set for global release via Snakefarm Records on March 13th.



The video premiered with Clash who described the track as "a biting return, with that potent guitar line sending the quartet surging into fresh arenas." Read the article here.



As a working class band with deep working class roots, Broken Witt Rebels chose to set the video at a banger race, shining a light on the strength of community and their pride in being a part of it. The visuals are both heart-warming and chaotic as they show the devastation on the track alongside the unity of those involved in the scene, with the gritty and insatiable feel-good vibes of the music providing the perfect soundtrack.



"For every down life brings, there is an up waiting to happen. We wanted to capture those emotions in our video," explains bassist Luke Davis. "Banger racing has a community all of its own; blood, sweat and tears go into preparing the cars, driving them hard, then bringing them back to life again to go in the next race of the day.



"All of the highs and lows are there, and we were honoured to be allowed to be a small part of that on the day."



The track, along with the recently released 'Money', is now available as a double A-side 7" coloured vinyl single - serving as a first taste of what's to come on OK Hotel.



To support the release of the new album, Broken Witt Rebels will be signing copies and playing selected songs live at HMV stores in Sheffield & Birmingham.



Broken Witt Rebels are one of Birmingham's finest home-grown talents and an up 'n' coming force, delivering a modern, Nashville-rock-meets-cutting-edge-pop style that's made for the 21st century.



Inspired by the likes of Rival Sons, Kaleo & Alabama Shakes, their blues-tinged rock 'n' roll swagger is laden with gutsy guitars and anthemic hooks, giving them an infectious, arena-worthy sound that has seen them achieve critical acclaim and led them to stages across the US & Europe.



Since their incarnation in 2015, BWRs - comprising Danny Core (vocals), James Tranter(guitar), Luke Davis (bass) and James Dudley (drums) - have independently worked a series of EPs and released their self-titled debut album in 2017 (also via Snakefarm).



The releases have been supported by headline and support shows across the globe, including a Stateside run with Texan rockers Whiskey Myers, plus European dates with Blue October.



Broken Witt Rebels' live portfolio also includes appearances at a host of major festivals, including Reading and Leeds, Download UK, Wacken Open Air, Camden Rocks and The Great Escape, and last year they finished off 2019 with a run of UK headline shows, including a date at London's Boston Music Room.



Last week they also announced additional dates for their upcoming 'OK Hotel' tour of the UK & Ireland; this kick-starts in Milton Keyes next month and now includes an appearance

at Hamburg Harley Days in Germany, Europe's premier biker inner city meet:-

'OK HOTEL' HEADLINE UK TOUR DATES

MARCH 2020

13th - Sheffield, HMV Meadowhall *

14th - Birmingham, HMV Vault **

20th - Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

21st - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

23rd - Cambridge, Portland Arms

25th - Leeds, Lending Room

26th - Liverpool, Jimmy's

27th - Leicester, O2 Academy 2

31st - Exeter, Cavern



APRIL 2020

1st - Brighton, Green Door Store

2nd - Southampton, The Joiners

4th - Cardiff, CLWB Ifor Bach

5th - Nottingham, Bodega

7th - London, 100 Club

15th - Aberdeen, The Tunnels

16th - Edinburgh, The Mash House

18th - Dublin, The Green Room (first headline show in Ireland)

19th - Belfast, Voodoo



MAY

23rd - Aldershot, West End Centre

29th - Buckley, Tivoli



JUNE

27th - Hamburg Harley Days (Germany)



* Signing & acoustic performance, 5:30pm

** Signing & full band performance, 2:00pm





