Brodie Dawson Releases New 'Skip A Beat' Single from Upcoming Album

Folk singer-songwriter Brodie Dawson has released her latest single, "Skip a Beat," the first off her next album Wholehearted slated for Spring 2022. The track is available on all streaming services now.

Dawson's voice is rich and riveting, pure and powerful, full of soul, and has been compared to Lake Street Dive, Patty Griffin, Sara Bareilles, Linda Ronstadt, and Trisha Yearwood. Coupled with her poetic lyrics, "Skip a Beat" will not disappoint fans.

"This song was inspired by a friend of mine who ended up meeting the most incredible guy, but he was quite a bit younger than she was. She was telling me how amazing things were going and how he was basically perfect for her in every way and wanted to just free-fall into love, but reason and reality just kept stopping her. They made the heartbreaking choice to go their separate ways," says Dawson. "I knew I wanted a video for this song and didn't have the budget so decided to just go for it and film it myself, even though I didn't have any pro gear. I thought I'd simply try and make it look authentic. Despite not having high tech gear, I'm so proud with how it turned out. And what made it extra special was that my friend who was the predominant inspiration for the song is starring in the video. A real full circle moment."

There will also be an official video dropping on YouTube on Friday, October 8th. The video was filmed, directed, edited and produced by Brodie Dawson, using only the camera on her phone, and her laptop and will premiere on Brodie's Youtube Channel.

The track was written and performed by Brodie Dawson, produced by Patrick Davis, engineered by Lee Unfried and Rory Rositas, mixed by Lee Unfried, with additional editing by Joanna Finley and Trent Woodman, It was recorded at OmniSound Studios and mastered by Eric Conn at Independent Mastering in Nashville. The track features Tim Lauer as the band leader on keys, Bryan Sutton on acoustic guitar, Fred Eltringham on drums, Tony Ludico on bass, Justin Schipper on steel guitar, Kris Donegan on electric guitar, and Kristen Rogers on background vocals.

