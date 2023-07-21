Britney Spears Joins will.i.am on 'Mind Your Business'

Jul. 21, 2023

Britney Spears Joins will.i.am on 'Mind Your Business'

Music luminary and multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist will.i.am delights fans with the release of his highly anticipated new single "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" featuring the incomparable Britney Spears, available now via Epic Records.

This exciting collaboration marks their first reunion since their timeless, triple-platinum hit "Scream & Shout" in 2012, which was the first-ever number one song on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Spears' music can currently be heard on Broadway in Once Upon a One More Time, now playing at the Marquis Theatre.

Set against an enigmatic and captivating beat, will.i.am exudes charisma and confidence with his captivating vocals, while Britney's unmatched attitude and energy elevate the song to new heights. The irresistible hook and infectious energy of "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" solidify its status as the definitive anthem of 2023.  

This release follows will.i.am's recent solo comeback after a decade with "THE FORMULA," featuring Lil Wayne and Formula 1®. “THE FORMULA” was also the debut track of the partnership between will.i.am and Formula 1, with Formula 1 tapping will.i.am as their first ever “Global Artist in Residence”.  As part of the partnership, more F1 inspired tracks will be released before will.i.am drops his latest solo album. 

Both "THE FORMULA" and “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” serve as a prelude to will.i.am's forthcoming fifth solo album. It marks his first album since 2013's chart-topping #willpower, which featured the global smash "Scream & Shout" with Britney Spears. Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am is poised to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2023.

About will.i.am:

With a career spanning more than two decades, will.i.am continues to make an indelible mark on the music industry as the co-founder and frontman of the genre-defying Black Eyed Peas. His talent extends beyond performing, as he is also a renowned producer and successful solo artist. Additionally, will.i.am fluidly combines his passions for music and technology investing, and also spearheads STEAM education programs for more than 12,000 students in the Los Angeles area through his i.am Angel Foundation.

About Britney Spears:

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “…Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.   

Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me, which is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope, will publish on October 24, 2023.  

Debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, “Hold Me Closer” finds Elton John and Britney Spears, two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The song topped the charts providing Britney’s first in almost ten years and the record has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries worldwide upon release.



