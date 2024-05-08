British-Armenian Producer Hagop Tchaparian Returns with 'Treacle' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



British-Armenian producer Hagop Tchaparian has shared “Treacle,” the first new track made available since the hugely acclaimed 2022 debut album Bolts. Hagop spent much of 2023 touring, playing major events such as Glastonbury, Club 2 Club, and Green Man.

According to Hagop, “The track was heavily inspired by watching Four Tet play at Warung club in Brazil.”

Available now on Four Tet's Text Records, “Treacle” was mixed and mastered by Hessle Audio's Pearson Sound, and is already a big track in his recent live sets. Next up, Hagop is set to perform more sets at festivals this summer (SEE DATES BELOW) and is working on his follow-up to Bolts.

Hagop Tchaparian - Summer 2024 Live Dates

June 1st - Dublin, Ireland - Forbidden Fruit Festival

June 28-30 - Perk, Belgium - Paradise City Festival

June 26-30 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

August 2-4 - Katowice, Poland - Off Festival

August 22-25 - Lincolnshire, UK - Lost Village Festival

Listen to the song now!

Photo credit: Raffi Ouzounian

Comments