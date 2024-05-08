British-Armenian Producer Hagop Tchaparian Returns with 'Treacle' Single

This is his first new track made available since the hugely acclaimed 2022 debut album "Bolts"
British-Armenian producer Hagop Tchaparian has shared “Treacle,” the first new track made available since the hugely acclaimed 2022 debut album Bolts. Hagop spent much of 2023 touring, playing major events such as Glastonbury, Club 2 Club, and Green Man.
According to Hagop, “The track was heavily inspired by watching Four Tet play at Warung club in Brazil.”
Available now on Four Tet's Text Records, “Treacle” was mixed and mastered by Hessle Audio's Pearson Sound, and is already a big track in his recent live sets. Next up, Hagop is set to perform more sets at festivals this summer (SEE DATES BELOW) and is working on his follow-up to Bolts.
June 1st - Dublin, Ireland - Forbidden Fruit Festival
June 28-30 - Perk, Belgium - Paradise City Festival
June 26-30 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival
August 2-4 - Katowice, Poland - Off Festival
August 22-25 - Lincolnshire, UK - Lost Village Festival
Listen to the song now!
Photo credit: Raffi Ouzounian
Videos