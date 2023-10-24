British Alt Rock Band Drop Raw & Vulnerable Debut Album

By: Oct. 24, 2023

WESSON is a British Alt Rock band led by singer/songwriter Chris Wesson. Based in Milton Keynes, the four-piece band was formed under the mutual decision to find like-minded souls who needed music as part of their everyday life and essence to their being. Along with bassist Callum, guitarist Jimmy, and drummer Dale, WESSON creates music which is relatable, conversational and meaningful. 

With each band member coming from a different musical background, WESSON soaks up an amalgam of influences, resulting in a collective mix of pop, punk rock and indie with soaring vocal parts and an overall sound which is entirely its own. 

Now unveiling their debut album, All We Are, WESSON are proud to showcase a sound that perfectly encapsulates what they stand for, sharing “Releasing this album feels like the end of an era, we are eager to show the world All We Are.” Lyrically the album is a collection of intimate insights into Chris' mind and thoughts, including the frustrations and difficulties with connecting to people and those relationships.

Based generally on real life scenarios and how they can affect one's mental health, All We Are is both raw and vulnerable. The band confide, “Having expectations and being let down in those situations can create resentments. The album was a cathartic experience for Chris and is ultimately about coming to terms, letting go and finding peace.”

Title-track “All We Are” was largely inspired by Chris watching his children growing up and being proud of who they were becoming. It speaks about the frustration you have when it feels like time is slipping through your fingers and coming to terms with not being able to do it all. Sonically, the track emits a melodic and dreamy feeling accompanied by powerful 80's rock elements. 

WESSON delivers a soundtrack to everyday life events, touching on reflections and memories that pass them by. Their organic approach to songwriting allows their music to be honest and identifiable. Spreading messages of living unapologetically, the band hope to help listeners find peace and acceptance in their life. They share, “We want to help make their troubles fade away and give them a moment of escapism from whatever it is that they are going through.” 

WESSON has had the pleasure of performing across the UK, supporting artists such as The Bluetones, Callum Beattie and Lucy Spraggan. They have also garnered acclaim from the likes of Earmilk, Atwood Magazine and Variance Magazine to name a few, racking up hundreds of thousands of streams for their music to date. All We Are brings 2023 to an explosive finale, and we can only imagine what next year has to offer.



