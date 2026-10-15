Bristler Announces INSIDE, OUTSIDE, UPSIDE, DOWNSIDE LP, Shares "BREAKTHROUGHS"

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Asbury Park, NJ's Bristler have announced their new album Inside, Outside, Upside, Downside, due out February 12th, 2027 via Mint400 Records. The band, which includes members of YAWN MOWER and DANA WHY, has shared the lead single 'Breakthroughs,' an indie rock anthem about conquering self-doubt and working up the nerve to make things happen for yourself, whether artistically, romantically, or any place in life one might feel stuck.

Guitar riffs drive the song's melody forward to triumphant full-throated refrains as twinkly computer noises pepper the sonic landscape. 'I don't remember how, when or why / I decided I'd keep on writing' sings Bristler's Rudy Meier, his vocals cleanly cutting through the controlled chaos as he muses about pushing past his inhibitions. A music video for the song is also out today.

Listen to the lead single 'Breakthroughs' via https://orcd.co/vd4xxkv.

'Many years ago, I lent the first guitar I ever owned to a friend of mine because she wanted to learn to play, but never did,' shares Bristler's Rudy Meier about the single. 'Around the time I found myself getting back into writing mode for what would eventually become this album, I hit her up and asked if she still had it. It was at her parents' house. I went and got it — it's by no means a great guitar (a $60 Harmony acoustic I got when I was 9 or so), but for obvious sentimental reasons I was ecstatic to have it back. 'Breakthroughs' was one of the first songs I came up with on that guitar. I'd set some parameters for myself to work in, namely that each song on the album needed to work in a strictly strummed acoustic format — simple pop structures with an emphasis on melody and lyrical content, with any weirdness to come later. I started by 'riffisizing' the chord changes and just trying to pull out a general wonky feel for the meat of the song. Around the same time I also started to feel that every song on the record should have some kind of sonic backdrop I would treat as a distressed canvas.'

Bristler began as a recording project formed initially by lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Meier. A producer/engineer by trade, Meier began fidgeting with leftover songs from his previous band, Wetbrain, and that experimentation became Bristler's debut LP Cascades At Play, released via Mint400 Records in 2024. Bristler quickly expanded to become a four-piece live unit featuring Biff Swenson (drums, percussion), Dana Yurcisin (bass, harmonies), and later Robert Bost (guitar, harmonies). Whereas Cascades At Play came together quickly on account of being composed entirely of mostly finished songs from Meier's previous band, the writing process behind the tracks found on the new album were the result of a more drawn out approach.

'It was a slow process that I was adamant about letting unfold organically,' says Meier. He began recording and building demo versions of songs on his own over the course of many months, eventually bringing in Swenson and Yuricisin to begin chipping away at getting the actual drum and bass takes in. Along the way, Meier invited his good friend and collaborator Bost to join the band and added his parts to the songs as well. Together and with help from other friends in the tight knit Asbury Park music scene, they fleshed out and recorded various parts for the songs that would become Inside, Outside, Upside, Downside.

While Cascades At Play leaned into glitchier Minus the Bear-meets-Death Cab For Cutie textures, IOUD places an emphasis on immediacy and simplicity within the skeletal structures of its songs. That emphasis is related to the aforementioned goal of having each song on the album working within a strummed acoustic format. 'I wanted the songs to be more vocal centric and accessible up front,' shares Meier. 'The first album had more of the tap guitar gymnastics and glitchy effects leading the way, which I wasn't necessarily trying to get away from, I just wanted to try something new. I wanted to have any sort of vibey stuff like that to come from the texture and backdrops.' As a result, the songs on the album are further brought to life via several layers of synths, theremin, strings, and tasteful percussion, serving as a sort of distressed canvas meant to invoke the mood of each track's lyrical themes, which touch on overcoming ambivalence, anxiety, and self-doubt with a healthy dose of cynicism.

Produced, recorded, and mixed entirely by Meier at his studio, Yung Bull Recordings, IOUD provides some therapeutic catharsis for anyone who feels uneasy or unsure of where life will be taking them. While Bristler might not have a concrete answer on which direction to go in all of life's winding roads, they can certainly provide the soundtrack for the drive.

Inside, Outside, Upside, Downside is out February 12th, 2027 via Mint400 Records.

Photo Credit: Melissa McLaughlin



Photo Credit: Melissa McLaughlin

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