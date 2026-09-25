Brisbane Festival 2026 Concludes With 1.7M Attendees Under Ebony Bott

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Brisbane Festival has officially drawn to a close following 23 days of performance, public art, and community celebration, marking a debut season for Artistic Director Ebony Bott.

Built around a core vision of deep accessibility and citywide engagement, Bott's inaugural program drew a total audience of over 1.7 million across all ticketed and free public activations.

Reflecting on her first festival at the helm, Bott expressed gratitude for the city's response.

'There are things you imagine when you're building a festival, and then there's what happens when you hand it over to a city. That has been the great joy of these past three and a half weeks,' said Bott.

'I've loved watching Brisbane take ownership of this Festival. People have turned up early, stayed late, brought their kids, their friends, their parents and grandparents. They've sung together, danced together, watched the sun come up together and stood shoulder to shoulder at night for Bright Nights by ANZ.

'There has been a generosity and an openness in the way Brisbane has responded that has been incredibly moving to witness. South Bank has been a huge part of that. We wanted our Village to feel like somewhere you could simply arrive and find yourself part of something, and that is exactly what happened.'

Bott's premiere season was anchored by Verso Projects. Festival Village, South Bank, which transformed the riverside precinct into a thriving, all-day community hub and attracted more than 535,000 visitors. Operating from early morning through to late-night, the Village saw most people taking in two or more events. Festivalgoers embraced an expansive lineup of more than 90 free workshops, talks, and interactive experiences—ranging from puppetry with Dead Puppet Society and circus skills with Flipside Circus, to morning yoga, sound healing, and open-air rehearsals with Queensland Conservatorium students.

The Village also featured the nightly Bright Nights by ANZ light display, the popular interactive installation Giant Sing Along by Daily tous les jours, and the return of the Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent. Extending far beyond the inner city, the festival reached deep into the suburbs through community-focused programming like Brisbane Serenades, Moorooka Block Party, and Common People Dance Eisteddfod.

'Across the city, we have had extraordinary Queensland artists alongside some of the finest talent from Australia and around the world, with audiences willing to be challenged, surprised, moved and entertained by them. For my first Brisbane Festival, I couldn't have asked for more. I'm immensely proud of what we've made, but more than anything I'm leaving these weeks with an even greater sense of what is possible here,' said Bott.

The program was defined by artistic strength and diversity, featuring world premieres such as Suzie Miller's AFLW drama STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY, internationally acclaimed works like L.A. company DIAVOLO's ESCAPE, and major musical events including Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal's meditative collaboration with Philip Glass, Be the Sky, and Calvin Bowman's The Complete Bach Catalogue for Organ at QPAC.

Bott acknowledged that the success of such a sweeping program was made possible by the dedicated team and partners working behind the scenes.

'This Festival is made by an extraordinary team of people who have given so much of themselves to it. Watching them deliver it with such care, stamina, and belief, has been one of the great privileges of these past few weeks.'

With the 2026 celebration wrapped, Brisbane Festival turns its eyes toward the future, continuing its role as a platform for creative bravery, inclusive participation, and community connection as the city looks toward Brisbane 2032.

Brisbane Festival 2026 Highlights & Impact

Total audience over 1.7 million: Overall festival engagement across ticketed and free public activations.

More than 535,000 visitors to Verso Projects. Festival Village, South Bank: Of these, most attended two or more events.

Net box office increased by 46%: For ticketed events supported by Brisbane Festival as compared with 2025.

Over 550,000 Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust spectators: More than half a million people gathered along the riverfront, bridges, and rooftops for the opening weekend spectacular, reflecting a 10% increase in citywide attendance.

Over 70% free programming: Delivered on Bott's promise to make art accessible to all, featuring open-access experiences from first light to after dark.

Nearly 2,000 artists: Featured across the program, including more than 1,300 Queensland artists alongside premier national and international talent.

750+ performances: Staged across theatres, neighbourhood parks, and dedicated festival hubs.

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