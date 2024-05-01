Brigitte Calls Me Baby Releases 'Eddie My Love' Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ATO Records’ Chicago-based quintet Brigitte Calls Me Baby have released the official video for their single “Eddie My Love.” The video is directed by Alec Basse and Max Moore.



“Eddie My Love” is from the band’s debut EP ‘This House Is Made of Corners.” The song is currently Top 30 on the Triple A radio chart. “‘Eddie My Love” paved the way for all the songs that would come after it,” says the band’s vocalist and songwriter Wes Leavins, who first penned the track as a ballad. “It felt so vulnerable from the jump, and made me realize that there’s no point in being anything but vulnerable in what we do.”



The band recently completed their first headline tour down the West Coast. Their upcoming festival performances include Lollapalooza in their hometown of Chicago as well as Summerfest in Milwaukee and Xponential Festival in Philadelphia.



Earlier this year Brigitte Calls Me Baby made fans of HITS and WXPN who named them an Artist To Watch and ahead of their Philadelphia debut at World Cafe Live, WXPN said “the band makes riveting, retro rock and roll music that feels calmly nostalgic yet eerily new. There’s an intriguing, shape-shifting allure to the band’s familiar yet fresh sound.”



The band’s unusual path began when frontman and songwriter Wes Leavins moved from Texas to Chicago after high school. After arriving in Chicago, he joined forces with bassist Devin Wessels, drummer Jeremy Benshish, and guitarists Trevor Lynch and Jack Fluegel; and the group began gigging locally when Graceland came calling. Leavins was recruited to record music for Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis. While on set, he met the Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) and the two hit it off. Cobbs produced the band’s first EP, This House is Made of Corners.



As shown on their debut EP This House Is Made Of Corners, Brigitte Calls Me Baby possesses a singular musicality informed by Leavins’ eclectic upbringing. Originally from the Southeast Texas town of Port Arthur, he grew up listening to Roy Orbison records at his grandparents’ house next door, while his parents played him new-wave bands like The Cars and his friends turned him onto Radiohead and The Strokes. At age 13, Leavins took up guitar and began writing songs of his own, quickly discovering his distinct vocal style.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 24 – IndieCraft 2024 – Springfield, OH

June 21 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

June 22 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

June 27 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI

August 1-4 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

Sept 20-22 - XPN Festival - Camden, NJ

Photo credit: Scarlet Page

Play Broadway Games