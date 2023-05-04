Bricknasty Announce Debut EP & Share 'ducks ina row'

Genre-bending alternative Dublin band Bricknasty share their new single and video "ducks ina row" today and have announced that their debut EP INA CRUELER arrives on Wednesday, June 7th.

The news follows recent single "fashion" featuring rising Dublin alt-rapper KhakiKid, as well as their signing to FAMM joining labelmates Jorja Smith, ENNY, Maverick Sabre, Mychelle, and Konyikeh.

A new force rising from the heart of the burgeoning Irish scene, Bricknasty initially evolved from a chance encounter on Soundcloud between frontman/guitarist Fatboy and producer Cillian McCauley.

They have since expanded to a fully fledged physical band with the introduction of Dara Abdurahman (bass), Korey Thomas (drums) and Louis Younge (sax/keys). As the members have flourished, so too have their songs, with each individual contributing to both existing demos and the wider texture of the collective's identity and vision.

This process is evident in their earlier single and EP title track "ina crueler" - a distinctive, fully-formed display of the group's obvious synchronicity and statement of intent for their forthcoming debut project.

From infectious energy and soulful chords to soft, woozy vocals, together Bricknasty's music effortlessly traverses R&B, neo soul, jazz and psych citing influences such as D'Angelo, MF Doom, and Timbaland. This harmony extends to the band's live shows too, which have caused a groundswell of word-of-mouth buzz in Dublin and beyond including performances at Eurosonic, Other Voices, Cork Jazz Festival and a support slot for Cordae.