Brian Ray Shares 'Bad 4 U' Co-Written With Stevie Van Zandt From New Album

Acclaimed musician Brian Ray has released ‘Bad 4 U’, the next single off his forthcoming solo album 'My Town’, out on August 2nd via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

Co-written with Van Zandt, Ray says of the track, “This song finds our protagonist yearning for the attention of a bad girl in town. Rather than looking for a nice girl who is more like himself, he decides he needs to be bad too, in order to win her love.”

Ray, renowned for his role as guitarist and bassist in Paul McCartney’s band since 2002, and as the former guitarist and music director for Etta James, has established himself as a versatile and gifted musician. Beyond his impressive collaborations, Brian brings the same fervour and dedication to his solo endeavours. Reflecting on his solo work, Brian shares, “As rich as my experiences have been playing and writing for others, there’s nothing quite like writing, producing, and playing for my own solo releases.”

My Town is a compilation of singles Brian has released with Wicked Cool Records since 2017, including ‘Here For You’ and 2022’s ‘On My Way To You,’ along with four brand-new tracks, including new single ‘When The Earth Was Round’. Covering several years of his creative journey, the album promises a diverse and captivating listening experience.

My Town is a vibrant collection that showcases Brian Ray's dynamic range as a solo artist. The album features special guest vocalists such as Smokey Robinson on ‘One Heartbeat,’ a song Brian co-wrote for Robinson in 1987, Michael Des Barres (Power Station, Silverhead, Detective) on ‘Spell Breaker,’ co-written with Des Barres in 2020, and Gia Ciambotti on a cover of Willie Dixon’s ‘I Ain’t Superstitious’. Additionally, select tracks on 'My Town' include contributions from Brian's Paul McCartney bandmate, Abe Laboriel Jr., on drums, as well as Scott Shriner (Weezer) and Davey Farragher (Elvis Costello) on bass and backing vocals.

My Town is set to be a must-hear album for rock enthusiasts and showcases Brian Ray’s immense talent and versatility. Ultimately, it encapsulates Brian’s influences, songwriting, and signature style in a way that is uniquely him. “These songs have been a labour of love,” he explains, “I hope you dig listening as much as we enjoyed making them, and I can’t wait for you to hear the new unreleased tracks.”

Though many can claim they have rock and roll coursing through their veins, few have brought that feeling into reality like Brian Ray. From playing with Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt Kicker Five at the age of 17 to being named guitarist and music director for Etta James just one year later, to his current gig as Paul McCartney’s guitarist and bass player since 2002, Brian has proved his musical prowess and versatility time and time again. However, in addition to his noteworthy work with others, Brian brings the same enthusiasm to his solo career.

Reflecting on his robust musical career, Brian does not take anything for granted. “Working with Etta James and then Paul McCartney is like winning the lottery twice in one lifetime,” he continues, “In terms of experiences and memories, I’m a billionaire ten times over.”

Photo Credit: Ursula Vari

