Brent Faiyaz to Release ICON (DIRECTOR'S CUT) With Three New Tracks

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Brent Faiyaz has released an expanded edition of his third studio album, ICON, titled ICON (DIRECTOR'S CUT), through ISO Supremacy and UnitedMasters. The new version adds three previously unreleased songs, FALLIN', LIKE IT WAS. and SUAVE., the latter featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa, marking the first time Faiyaz has worked with a Spanish-speaking artist on one of his own projects.

Together, the new songs extend the world of Icon, bringing new dimensions to the album's exploration of desire, intimacy, success and the complications that follow. Rooted in the hazy, atmospheric R&B and sharp, unfiltered storytelling that have defined Brent's catalog, the three new tracks build naturally upon Icon's cinematic sonic world.

Across 'fallin'.' 'like it was.' and 'suave.' Brent continues to explore the tension between intimacy and detachment, pairing his unmistakably understated delivery with immersive production and the emotionally complex perspective at the heart of the album.

Icon (Director's Cut) continues that evolution, offering a deeper look into Brent's creative vision while further establishing the album as one of the year's most compelling R&B releases.

Tracklist

'fallin'.'

'like it was.'

'suave.' feat. Tokischa

About Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz is a GRAMMY nominated and critically acclaimed American singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur, who has carved out a distinctive lane in contemporary R&B with his fiercely independent approach to the music industry. Beyond his commercial success, with total streams surpassing 12.7 billion and amassing over 16 million listeners, Faiyaz's career represents a blueprint for creative and financial independence in modern music, proving that authentic artistry can thrive outside traditional industry structures.

In August 2023, Faiyaz, along with childhood friend Darren Xu founded ISO Supremacy (standing for 'In Search Of'), a creative agency and record label specializing in music, visual and sonic art, which signed social media breakout star Tommy Richman in a joint venture with Pulse Records, a subsidiary of Concord Music Group.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading music tech platform for independent artists. Through a unique mix of music distribution services, artist marketing solutions, and partnership opportunities with the world's biggest brands, UnitedMasters offers tech-enabled solutions that enable artists to own their futures. The platform fuels the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, and Anycia, and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects over 2M+ independent artists on its platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola, connections powered by world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's market.

The release arrives alongside the official video for LIKE IT WAS., directed by Lonewolf and filmed in Miami, drawing inspiration from Lil Wayne's video for I'M SINGLE. ICON originally debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, reaching No. 1 on Top R&B Albums, No. 2 on Independent Albums and No. 3 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, with lead single HAVE TO. topping Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay and Mediabase R&B Radio charts. The album's executive producer is Raphael Saadiq, with mastering by Mike Dean.

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