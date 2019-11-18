Brendon Urie Raises $134K For The Highest Hopes Foundation During 24 Hour Charity Twitch Stream

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie raised over $134,000 for the Highest Hopes Foundation in just 24 hours during his November 15, 2019 charity Twitch stream in partnership with State Farm. Surpassing their original $100,000 goal, the stream featured appearances and giveaway items from special guests including Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun, and DJ and producer Dillion Francis. Fans also received surprises like the premiere of an original metal song from Urie, and giveaways from Panic! At The Disco and friends at Oculus, HyperX, Beat Saber, Call Of Duty, The Game Awards, and more.

The Highest Hopes Foundation helps lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights. Brendon Urie and Panic! At The Disco have joined the fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. They started the Highest Hopes Foundation to share strength, courage, and motivation to all people and communities who are subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Earlier this year, Brendon Urie received the Inspiration Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in honor of his ongoing commitment to LGBTQ youth and for investing in the power of students to create more inclusive schools.

About Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie is the frontman for Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band Panic! At The Disco. Their latest album, Pray For The Wicked, has been certified platinum by the RIAA after scoring their second consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard 200 Chart upon its June 2018 release via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records. Pray For The Wicked is highlighted by the 4x-platinum certified hit "High Hopes," which not only claimed the top spot across six different Billboard charts, but also simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats, including Pop, Alternative, and Hot AC, where it broke the record by topping the chart for 14 weeks, the longest run in 15 years. Pray For The Wicked follows 2016's GRAMMY-nominated Death Of A Bachelor, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and went to become the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album overall released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. In 2017, Urie took on Broadway, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning hit Kinky Boots. The following year, he received his own TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for "Simple Sponge," a song he wrote for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Outside of music, Urie has founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. In June 2018, Urie named GLSEN the foundation's first beneficiary and pledged $1 million donation to the LGBTQ non-profit.





