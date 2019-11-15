Brendon Urie Announces Charity Twitch Stream Benefiting The Highest Hopes Foundation

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has announced a charity Twitch stream to benefit the Highest Hopes Foundation. The stream, which is a partnership with State Farm, will feature special guests and giveaways from Panic! At The Disco and friends at Oculus, HyperX, Beat Saber, Call Of Duty, The Game Awards, and more surprises. Fans can tune in to Urie's Twitch channel (Twitch.tv/BrendonUrie) tomorrow, November 15 beginning at 11:00am PST/2:00pm EST to watch.

"After kicking things off at TwitchCon with the legend DrLupo, I'm excited to host a special charity stream for the Highest Hopes Foundation with support from my friends at State Farm," shared Urie. "The gaming community can be a powerful force for so much good - let's make a difference together!"

The Highest Hopes Foundation helps lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights. Brendon Urie and Panic! At The Disco have joined the fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. They started the Highest Hopes Foundation to share strength, courage, and motivation to all people and communities who are subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Earlier this year, Brendon Urie received the Inspiration Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in honor of his ongoing commitment to LGBTQ youth and for investing in the power of students to create more inclusive schools.

Brendon Urie is the frontman for Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band Panic! At The Disco. Their latest album, Pray For The Wicked, has been certified platinum by the RIAA after scoring their second consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard 200 Chart upon its June 2018 release via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records. Pray For The Wicked is highlighted by the 4x-platinum certified hit "High Hopes," which not only claimed the top spot across six different Billboard charts, but also simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats, including Pop, Alternative, and Hot AC, where it broke the record by topping the chart for 14 weeks, the longest run in 15 years. Pray For The Wicked follows 2016's GRAMMY-nominated Death Of A Bachelor, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and went to become the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album overall released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. In 2017, Urie took on Broadway, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning hit Kinky Boots. The following year, he received his own TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for "Simple Sponge," a song he wrote for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Outside of music, Urie has founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. In June 2018, Urie named GLSEN the foundation's first beneficiary and pledged $1 million donation to the LGBTQ non-profit.

Panic! At The Disco's Highest Hopes Foundation supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. All donations are tax-deductible through Highest Hopes 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). EIF is a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity and meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards. For more information visit www.highesthopes.org





