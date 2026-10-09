Brenda Lee's 'Didn't We Do It Good' Makes Streaming Debut

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Following a summer that saw 13 of Brenda Lee's albums from the 1960s, '70s and '80s made available to stream and download for the first time, filling long-standing gaps in her prolific catalog, the initiative culminates today with the digital debut of her classic 1983 single 'Didn't We Do It Good.' Newly remastered, the song arrives alongside her first-ever official music video, now upgraded to HD and available to watch on her YouTube channel.

Written by Don Rice and Sharon Rice and produced by songwriter and producer Jerry Crutchfield, 'Didn't We Do It Good' reached No. 75 on the U.S. country chart. The accompanying video marked a new chapter for Lee, bringing her to the music video screen after nearly three decades of recording across pop, rock 'n' roll and country.

Released in three volumes from May through August, the Decades series brought a baker's dozen of albums to digital platforms for the first time, including '60s favorites Too Many Rivers (1965), Brenda Lee Sings Top Teen Hits (1965), Coming On Strong (1966) and Johnny One Time (1969); '70s releases Memphis Portrait (1970), New Sunrise (1973), Brenda (1973), Now (1974) and L.A. Sessions (1976); and '80s titles Even Better (1980), Take Me Back (1980), Only When I Laugh (1981) and Feels So Right (1985). Spanning heartbreak ballads, countrypolitan classics, and modern country reinventions, the collection highlights Brenda during some of the most defining moments of her career. Together, these recordings trace her evolution from pop hitmaker to country mainstay, giving longtime fans a chance to revisit favorites while inviting new listeners to explore beyond her signature hits.

For generations, Lee's voice has been synonymous with Christmas, with 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' serving as a beloved soundtrack to the season. Just in time for the holidays, the song is available today exclusively at Target on Tiny Vinyl, backed with 'Papa Noël' on the B-side. At just 4 inches, the pocket-sized record makes a perfect collector's item or stocking stuffer for fans of one of holiday music's most celebrated voices and songs.

Purchase 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' on Tiny Vinyl at Target.

About Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee signed with the legendary Decca Records label before her 12th birthday and went on to record such landmark hits as 'Sweet Nothin's,' 'All Alone Am I,' 'Break It to Me Gently' and 'I'm Sorry.' Though she had success in multiple genres including rockabilly, pop and rock, Lee found her home in country music. Lee's best-loved hit, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' celebrates its 68th anniversary in 2026 and continues to top the charts year after year. Not only has Lee sold more than 100 million records globally, but throughout her career she has also shared stages with and earned the respect of the world's most revered performers. The Beatles opened for her and the lads from Liverpool became good friends with the Southern belle from Atlanta, and Elvis Presley and Lee made their Grand Ole Opry debut on the same night. Lee had nine consecutive top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits from 1960 to 1962 and set a record for a female solo artist that was unequaled until over two decades later. Lee churned out country hits such as 'Sunday Sunrise' and 'Big Four Poster Bed' and continued to have country hits into the '80s, including 'I Love Her So,' a duet with George Jones. Lee was the first woman inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and she is a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her hit song 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' was certified seven-times platinum by the RIAA in 2024 and has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. In December 2023, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, 65 years after the song's debut, and was at the top spot for three nonconsecutive weeks during the 2023 holiday season, including the chart dated Jan. 6, 2024. By hitting the No. 1 spot, Lee broke several records, many of which were held by Mariah Carey and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' whom Lee beat out for the top. Lee's song became just the third holiday No. 1 ever on the Hot 100. 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is also Lee's third No. 1. With that achievement, she set the record for the longest span between an artist's first and most recent week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, as her first No. 1 was her single 'I'm Sorry' in 1960. Lee and 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' also set the record for the longest climb from a song's Hot 100 debut to No. 1—nearly 63 years—and the longest wait from release to the top, as the Johnny Marks-written hit was released in 1958, 65 years before reaching No. 1, when Lee was just 13 years old. Now 81, Lee became the oldest artist to top the Hot 100 at 78 and extended that record at 79. In claiming the distinction as the oldest woman to reach No. 1, she surpassed previous record-holders Cher ('Believe,' age 52) and Carey ('All I Want for Christmas Is You,' age 53).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 34 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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