Breakout Country Hitmaker Josh Ross Releases Two-Song Pack 'Single Again' And 'Truck Girl'

Produced by Matt Geroux, these compelling tracks set the tone for 2024.

Jan. 12, 2024

Breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross sets the tone for 2024 with the release of two compelling tracks, “Single Again” and “Truck Girl,” available today.

Weaving his personal narrative into relatable lyrics, the songs showcase Ross' own journey in life and music. Both tracks were produced by frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux, who produced Ross' previous releases including “Trouble,” “Red Flags,” “First Taste of Gone,” and “On A Different Night.”

“I wanted to kick off 2024 with two songs that I feel highlight the two different sides of me as a person,” shares Ross. “These songs are based on real-life situations I feel people can relate to as well as personal experiences I've had.”

“Single Again” explores a specific moment in time, with Ross sharing a personal anecdote of an unexpected encounter. “‘Single Again' leans into how timing can sometimes be everything. I ran into my high school crush at a bar and wanted to buy her a drink. She let me know she had a boyfriend and I remember saying ‘well let me know if you're ever single again'.”

“Truck Girl” delves into the intense feelings associated with a love lost. Ross reflects on the song, “'Truck Girl' is about realizing and processing the raw emotion that comes from having that person you thought could be your forever, walk away for good.” 

These releases offer a glimpse into forthcoming music, and Ross is eager to connect with fans and bring his fresh sound both on and off stage, “I'm stoked to share these two songs with a promise for lots of new music this year.”

Recently named one of MusicRow's Next Big Thing artists for 2024, Ross will kick off his debut headline tour across Canada, THE TROUBLE TOUR, this weekend. After previously joining Bailey Zimmerman as special guest on a run of shows last year, Ross will support Zimmerman on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. and will perform at high-profile festivals including Stagecoach. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit JoshRossMusic.com.

2023 was marked by the release of his debut US radio single, “Trouble” his awaited Grand Ole Opry debut and winning the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' award at the Canadian Country Music Awards. With more than 266 million streams worldwide, Ross continues to carve out his place in Country music on both sides of the border.

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

Echoing the primary themes of country in his pop-rock-infused way, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Ross debuted as an artist with his independently released Platinum-certified and Top 5 chart-topping cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste Of Gone,” and has since pushed even further in his career with his signing to Universal Music Canada, partnering with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment.

His bustling catalogue includes his Top 5 Canadian radio hit and Gold-certified “On A Different Night”, the introspective and Platinum-certified radio hit “Trouble”, the latest too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags”, upbeat country-rock anthem “Ain't Doin' Jack”, which continues to climb radio charts.

2023 was marked by chart-topping music like Platinum-certified “Trouble” hitting number one at Canadian country radio, a triumphant Grand Ole Opry debut. and winning the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' award at the Canadian Country Music Awards. With over 266 million streams worldwide, Ross continues to carve out his place in Country music on both sides of the border. Stay tuned for more as he continues anchoring himself as one of this generation's most promising Country artists.

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato



