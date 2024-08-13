Breakout Arkansas Rocker Sawyer Hill Premieres New Single 'High On My Lows'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout Arkansas-based rocker Sawyer Hill has premiered a new single, “High On My Lows” via AWAL / (dis)harmony.

The highly anticipated follow up to his hit single “Look At The Time,” has already amassed nearly 28k pres-saves in the weeks leading up to its release, as well as over 20 million views of pre-release teasers. Of the song, which was produced by Chris Greatti (Willow, Yungblud, Poppy), Sawyer says, “Creating ‘High On My Lows’ with my buddy Chris Greatti was a 15-hour manic episode & I hope people feel the same listening to it.” Listen / share HERE.

After performing in the Arkansas bar scene and DIY venues, it was a video clip of Sawyer performing “Look At The Time” that was a catalyst to him building a substantial and dedicated fanbase in just six months. “Look At The Time” topped the Spotify Viral Chart in the U.S. in February and Sawyer launched into a 43-date international tour, selling 15,000 tickets in the states alone. He has since amassed 1.2M followers across digital platforms.

25-year old Sawyer Hill is a new era rock star who’s cracked the code of bringing the genre’s foundational elements—an intoxicating baritone, punchy riffs, memorable melodies, anthemic choruses, and high-energy communal live shows—to a broad, digitally engaged Gen Z audience both online and on-stage. His music blends 90’s rock, pop, blues, and grunge, producing songs that reflect the energetic drive of The Foo Fighters and the pop-forward Southern rock of Kings of Leon.

After wrapping the U.S. leg of his headlining “Look At The Tour,” Sawyer will continue to support the new music by bringing his captivating showmanship and down-to-earth charm to dates through the UK and Europe, as well as festival appearances in Reeperbahn in Germany and Austin City Limits. See more details below.

SAWYER HILL LIVE

September 16—London, UK—Downstairs at the Dome

September 18—Cologne, DE—Blue Shell

September 19—Hamburg, DE—Reeperbahn Festival

September 20—Berlin, DE—LARK

September 22—Utrecht, NL—EKKO

September 23—Paris, FR—Le Bellevilloise

October 4—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Street Festival

October 5—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5—Austin, TX—Stubbs Jr.

Photo credit: Caity Krone

Comments