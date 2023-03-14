Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'

Critically acclaimed multi-dimensional creative & performing artiste Akini Jing, released her highly anticipated new single, "Pump Up" via all streaming platforms.

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini's unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their "Most Exciting Musicians of 2021." Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, "Pump Up," marks Akini's first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell, which was acclaimed by critics from Pitchfork to China Daily.

A Chinese native hailing from Yunnan, Akini is renowned for her distinctive music production, which has drawn comparisons to Grimes and FKA Twigs, as well as for her psychedelic voice and energetic DJ sets. Born Jingxi Zhu, her notoriety as a solo artist came in 2019, when she adopted a new cyborg identity that she named "Akini Jing."

This alternate persona allowed Jing to observe herself reflexively, through the lens of a non-human entity. But as the experiment has continued, Akini has taken on a life of her own. Akini is able to express herself in multiple mediums.

This unique aesthetic has been dubbed "oriental cyberpunk" and continues to develop through Akini's wide-ranging collaborations reflect her position as a bridge between the underground and the ubiquitous, from Microsoft to Cao Fei, from Windowsen to Burberry.

Through electronic music, dance, unique aesthetics, interactive installations, wearable art, video, and artificial intelligence trans-semantic creation, etc., Akini has set out to create an art form that attempts to reflect on human beings from a cyborg perspective, to be aware of oneself, and to build a unique spiritual universe through introverted exploration.

In 2021, Akini launched the concept of "Oriental Cyber Awakening", combining oriental culture and elements with the cyber context of this era. She became a representative figure in the aesthetics of "Oriental Cyber," and now holds the titles of the first Chinese artist to enter the US Billboard Indicator Chart, with her top 30 hit "Shadow," and the first Chinese artist to enter a popular music festival, Tomorrowland.

The energetic and lively track "Pump Up" is available now across and digital and streaming platforms.

Listen to the new single here: