Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet to Play Summer Tour

Fresh off the release of their concept album Manic Pixie Dream Girl!, Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet have announced their summer East Coast tour in support of the California punk duo, Dog Party. The tour opens on August 16th in Indianapolis and closes on September 1 in Baltimore, covering NYC, Boston, and other cities in the Northeast. Click here for a full list of dates and to buy tickets.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on an East Coast tour supporting the California punk duo Dog Party, whom we've been fans of for years,” says Brea Fournier. “And we can't wait to rock to our new single live with you all across the Midwest and Northeast.”

Alongside the tour, they will be promoting their indie-rock follow-up single "What Happens in the End?" releasing on August 16th. An existential bop reminiscent of ABBA-meets-The Strokes, this new track delves into the complexities of a toxic relationship and questions how things will ultimately end, making it a quintessential summer hit.

Join Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet on this electrifying journey as they bring their energetic performances and captivating new single to cities across the East Coast. With their dynamic stage presence and genre-blending sound, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans new and old. Don’t miss your chance to see them live and be part of the excitement this summer!

ABOUT BREA FOURNIER & THE DREAM BALLET

Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet is an NYC-based pop-rock/pop-punk collective. Composed of singer and songwriter Brea Fournier, guitarist Ben Shanblatt, drummer Sophia Bondi, and bassist Noah Rosner, their sound has been described as "Paramore, but in the '80s" and "Joan Jett attitude meets Joni Mitchell lyricism." In February of 2024, the band released their debut rock opera Manic Pixie Dream Girl!, recorded with producer Barb Morrison (Franz Ferdinand/Blondie). In the summer of 2023, the Dream Ballet hit the road for a West Coast Tour, making stops at legendary venues such as The Triple Door in Seattle and Kilby Court in Salt Lake City. This summer, the band is set to release their follow-up single “What Happens in the End?” and will support California rock duo Dog Party on an East Coast Tour.

Fournier is a graduate of the Clive Davis Institute where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Recorded Music. With a background in musical theatre and classical voice and a passion for feminist rock music, Fournier blends all the colors of her musical palette in her live performances, giving fans an eclectic display of unapologetic hyper-femininity they won't soon forget. Follow along on Instagram (@breafournier and @dreamballetband), or at www.breafournier.com, for upcoming dates.

