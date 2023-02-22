Bratmobile Announces First Public Performance in Over 20 Years

Legendary feminist punk band, Bratmobile, will perform for the first time in over 20 years to headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 2.

This will be the first time they deliver their iconic classic songs and joyous punk-rock antics to crowds since September 9, 2002 in NYC. Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for the performance.

The band is thrilled to join the 2023 lineup which includes Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!!, ESG, J.J. Fad and more.

"Bratmobile is excited to announce our first public show in a long time on July 2, 2023, at the Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland, CA. It's been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways. In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill.

After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn't the right time, and then... 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it. Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won't be able to join us at this time, but we're hoping we'll be able to play together with her again in the near future.

We will be playing this show with a few other people-Rose Melberg on guitar, Audrey Marrs on keys, and Marty Key on bass--who will try to fill the gap and honor her riffs. We hope to see you at Mosswood!" - Molly & Allison, Bratmobile

The iconic and illustrious John Waters will once again bring his inimitable energy to host throughout the weekend. "Mosswood Meltdown is like a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender," says Waters. "These are my people and I can't wait to light the fuse on stage."

Photo courtesy of artist