Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bratmobile Announces First Public Performance in Over 20 Years

Bratmobile Announces First Public Performance in Over 20 Years

They will headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 2.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Legendary feminist punk band, Bratmobile, will perform for the first time in over 20 years to headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 2.

This will be the first time they deliver their iconic classic songs and joyous punk-rock antics to crowds since September 9, 2002 in NYC. Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for the performance.

The band is thrilled to join the 2023 lineup which includes Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!!, ESG, J.J. Fad and more.

"Bratmobile is excited to announce our first public show in a long time on July 2, 2023, at the Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland, CA. It's been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways. In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill.

After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn't the right time, and then... 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it. Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won't be able to join us at this time, but we're hoping we'll be able to play together with her again in the near future.

We will be playing this show with a few other people-Rose Melberg on guitar, Audrey Marrs on keys, and Marty Key on bass--who will try to fill the gap and honor her riffs. We hope to see you at Mosswood!" - Molly & Allison, Bratmobile

The iconic and illustrious John Waters will once again bring his inimitable energy to host throughout the weekend. "Mosswood Meltdown is like a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender," says Waters. "These are my people and I can't wait to light the fuse on stage."

Photo courtesy of artist



When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date Photo
When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date
With an epic pop-punk twist, next year’s bill delivers a colossal collection of the all-star bands that perfected the genre, including headliners Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and one of the most influential bands of the genre, Green Day.
San Cisco Return with Brand New Single Lost Without You Photo
San Cisco Return with Brand New Single 'Lost Without You'
Recorded between Fremantle & LA, “Lost Without You” is a collaboration with producer James Ireland (Pond, Cuco) and the first taste of what’s to come from the ongoing collaboration for their forthcoming album. The track was also mixed by Grammy award winning engineer Neal H. Pogue (Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, Outkast).
Loveless Signs Worldwide Deal With BMG Photo
Loveless Signs Worldwide Deal With BMG
Loveless, comprised of multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail and vocalist/producer Julian Comeau, offer a unique blend of emo, alt-pop, and high-velocity hard rock. The duo first met in 2019 and released their debut single “Better” in April 2020 just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force.
Joe Perry Announces April Tour Dates for The Joe Perry Project Photo
Joe Perry Announces April Tour Dates for 'The Joe Perry Project'
Joe Perry has announced his first set of tour dates this year for The Joe Perry Project. The tour kicks off on April 15 in Mashantucket, CT and concludes on April 26 in Los Angeles at The Novo. He will make stops at New York City’s Webster Hall on April 18 and play a hometown show at the House of Blues in Boston on April 16.

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK SeriesNetflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series
February 22, 2023

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition ChangesReba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition Changes
February 22, 2023

Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative EraChristine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
February 22, 2023

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
February 22, 2023

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LPDaydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
February 22, 2023

Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
share