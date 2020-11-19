Brandi Carlile's 'Broken Horses' Will Be Released April 6

Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, announced today that it has acquired a memoir from Brandi Carlile, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and producer. In this candid, heartfelt, and intimate story, titled BROKEN HORSES, to be published on April 6, 2021, Carlile opens up about a life shaped by music.

BROKEN HORSES will be published in hardcover and digital formats by Crown, and an audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be simultaneously released by Penguin Random House Audio. Crown acquired world rights from David Vigliano at Vigliano Associates.

In BROKEN HORSES, Brandi Carlile takes readers through the events of her life that have shaped her very raw art-from her impoverished childhood in a dysfunctional but loving family, to her first break opening for Dave Matthews Band, to many sleepless tours over fifteen years and six studio albums with long-time collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth, while raising two children with her wife, Catherine Carlile, along the way.

This hard-won success has led her to collaborations with personal heroes like Elton John, Dolly Parton, Mavis Staples, Pearl Jam, Tanya Tucker, and Joni Mitchell, as well as her peers in the supergroup The Highwomen, and ultimately to the Grammy stage, where she converted millions of viewers into instant fans.

Evocative and piercingly honest, BROKEN HORSES is at once an examination of faith through the eyes of a person rejected by the church and a meditation on the moments and lyrics that have shaped the life of a creative mind, a brilliant artist, and a genuine empath on a mission to give back.

About the Author: Brandi Carlile is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and producer. Beloved by fans and critics alike, Carlile and her band have performed sold-out concerts across the world. Since her 2004 debut, she has released six studio albums and was the most nominated female artist at the 61st Grammy Awards, with six nominations, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Carlile's Looking Out Foundation amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice, having raised over $2 million for grassroots causes. She lives in Maple Valley, Washington, with her wife and two daughters.

