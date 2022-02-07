Brandi Carlile Set to Perform at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

The 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party is pleased to announce six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Brandi Carlile is set to perform at the iconic event on March 27, 2022.

Additional names joining the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Presenting Sponsors of the party include Elton John Eyewear a Walmart Exclusive, Christian Lundberg & R. Martin Chavez in partnership with Equality Utah, Bob and Tamar Manoukian, and Neuro Brands.

"David (Furnish) and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the Foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park," says Sir Elton John, Founder, Elton John AIDS Foundation. "Our success reflects the passion, commitment, and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world."

The annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is aligned with the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, but marks their return to live events. Since the event's inception in 1992, The Oscar viewing party has supported Elton John AIDS Foundation's efforts to raise millions for their lifesaving work. All funds raised during the evening will support the Foundation's network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

"Getting to perform for such a significant milestone of one of the most legendary Oscar Parties is an absolute honor. I'm looking forward to celebrating Hollywood's big night with close friends and supporters of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and helping bring awareness to an incredibly important cause," says Carlile.

"While we've made great progress since the Foundation's inception raising over $515 million for HIV/AIDS globally, there is still much work to be done for the 38 million people living with HIV, says Anne Aslett, CEO of Elton John AIDS Foundation. "Today more than ever, supporting those people is an issue of equality. Everyone needs equal access to life saving support and that is our goal in ending the AIDS pandemic."

"We want to remind people that while the coronavirus has consumed headlines for the past two years, HIV/AIDS is still a global epidemic," says David Furnish, Chairman of Elton John AIDS Foundation. "It remains paramount to continue raising funds and awareness towards issues affecting people living with and at risk of HIV, and there is no better platform than our annual Academy Awards Viewing Party to do just that."

Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, Robert K. Kraft, The Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund, and M•A•C VIVA GLAM are partnering with the Foundation as the evening's Co-Sponsors. The Foundation is especially grateful to the City of West Hollywood for continued collaboration and our official airline partner, American Airlines.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is nominated for five awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Record of the Year ("Right On Time"), Song of the Year ("Right On Time" and "A Beautiful Noise" performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Right On Time") and Best American Roots Performance ("Same Devil" with Brandy Clark).

The nominations add to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who released her acclaimed No. 1 new album, In These Silent Days, earlier this fall. Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, In These Silent Days debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart. In These Silent Days follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You.

In the years since-in addition to collaborative projects with Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned six Grammy Awards recognizing her work as a performer, songwriter and producer, was awarded Billboard's Women In Music "Trailblazer Award," CMT's Next Women of Country "Impact Award" and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards including 2021's Artist of the Year, 2020's Album of the Year (Highwomen), Group of the Year (The Highwomen) and Song of the Year ("Crowded Table") and 2019's Artist of the Year.