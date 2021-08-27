Brandi Carlile Releases Acoustic Version of 'Right On Time'

"Right On Time (In Harmony)," an acoustic version of Brandi Carlile's acclaimed new single, is out today. The intimate stripped-down performance features signature three-part harmonies from the 6-time Grammy Award-winner with longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth and was recently recorded at their home studio outside of Seattle.

Released to widespread acclaim last month, Billboard calls "Right On Time" "gorgeous... [Carlile] has always had a knack for writing emotionally evocative lyrics-and that certainly remains true of her newest single," while Stereogum declares, "a tremendous lead single" and NPR Music asserts, "Just when we needed her, Brandi Carlile returns." The single was accompanied by an official music video directed by Courtney Cox.

"Right On Time" is from Carlile's highly anticipated new studio album, "In These Silent Days", which will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Inspired by the mining of her own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was conceived of while Carlile was quarantined at home with Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

In These Silent Days follows Carlile's 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, "...an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force." In the years since-in addition tocollaborative projects with The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more-she has earned six Grammy Awards recognizing her work as a performer, songwriter and producer.

