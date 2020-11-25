Brandi Carlile Nominated for Two GRAMMY Awards: Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Country Song

Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer Brandi Carlile is nominated in two categories at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards: Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Carried Me With You" from Onward written with Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth) and Best Country Song ("Crowded Table" performed by The Highwomen written with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna). She also produced The Secret Sisters' acclaimed new album, Saturn Return, which is nominated for Best Folk Album.

The nominations continue a monumental series of years for Carlile, who recently confirmed the publication of her forthcoming memoir, Broken Horses, to be released April 6 via Crown-an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Additionally, earlier this fall, Carlile released "A Beautiful Noise," a new duet with Alicia Keys. The stripped-down, piano-driven track was written by an all-female team of musicians including Carlile, Keys, Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters.

In addition to her Grammy Award-winning work as a solo artist and producer, Carlile is a member of the acclaimed collaborative movement, The Highwomen, alongside Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the collective's self-titled debut album entered at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart last fall (Low Country/Sounds Elektra Records).

On top of her work as a musician, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation. Created in 2008 with longtime bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Looking Out amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The If Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $1 million benefiting children whose families, communities and schools have been torn apart by war through their 2017 Cover Stories project.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You